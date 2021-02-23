HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls soccer team, ranked first in Class AAAAAAA, posted a 4-0 victory over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Hawks, 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA, got goals from Savannah Singleton, Morgan Amrozowicz, Abby Graeser and Ari Manrique. Manrique, Singleton, Amrozowicz and Emma Kate Schroll had assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Collins Hill 5, Peachtree Ridge 4 (OT)
SUWANEE — Sixth-ranked Collins Hill won a 5-4 thriller in overtime against Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Eagles are now 6-0 on the season.
Layla Sirdah had two goals, while Dani Henriquez and Malia Burkes added a goal each for the Lions.
Lambert 3, Brookwood 2 (OT)
SNELLVILLE — Fifth-ranked Brookwood fell 3-2 in overtime to No. 4 Lambert on Tuesday.
The Broncos are 4-1-1 on the season.
Archer 3, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — Gaby Nabor scored twice Tuesday in Archer’s 3-1 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA.
Paige Sandidge also scored for the Tigers (4-2, 1-1).
Norcross 10, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Seventh-ranked Norcross cruised to a 10-0 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils got goals from Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Arden Scourtis, Claudia Gatti, Katie Moebes, Ashley Garcia Miguel, Mayra Saldana Vega and Hayley Foster.
Dunwoody 6, Discovery 1
DUNWOODY — Discovery fell 6-1 to Dunwoody in a 7-AAAAAAA match Tuesday.
Anniella Carrillo scored the Titans’ lone goal.
Lanier 1, Dacula 0
SUGAR HILL — Emily Andrews scored with less than three minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday, lifting Lanier to a 1-0 win over Dacula.
The Falcons, 3-0 in the region, posted the shutout behind the defense headed up by center backs Naomi Moleka and Judah Haynes.
Buford 4, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — Kaitlyn White’s hat trick paired up with scoring from Skylar Gindlesberger led No. 2 Buford in a 4-0 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA.
White, Bayley Skinner, Victoria Bahr and Emma Chaffee contributed assists for the Wolves (5-0-1), who got a shared shutout from goalkeepers Kennadie Marchand and Alina Pope.
GAC 6, Johnson 1
NORCROSS — Micah Bryant had three goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 6-1 win Tuesday against Johnson-Gainesville.
Taylor Gulley, Elli Moraitakis and Motoko Shimoji also scored for the Spartans, while Isa Moreno, Gulley and Shimoji had assists.
Mount Pisgah 5, Hebron 4
JOHNS CREEK — Ninth-ranked Mount Pisgah handed No. 4 Hebron Christian its first loss of the season 5-4 Tuesday night.
Cambry Holland’s free kick goal with seven minutes left in regulation briefly tied the score 4-4 before Mount Pisgah (4-0) got the game-winner when a corner kick caromed off the back of a Hebron defender’s leg and into the goal.
Layton Glisson led the Lions (3-1) with three goals, while Emma Martin and Mikayla Trapp had an assist each.
