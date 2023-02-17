BUFORD — Buford’s girls soccer team, ranked 10th in Class AAAAAAA, defeated previously unbeaten and 10th-ranked North Paulding 2-0 Thursday.
Evany Torres scored both goals for the Wolves with an assist each from Abby Kilman and Alli Treadwell.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 1, Lambert 0
SUWANEE — Norcross posted a 1-0 victory at Lambert in girls soccer on Thursday.
The Blue Devils, ranked fifth in Class AAAAAAA, got the game-winning goal from Gianna Vescovo off an assist from Ashley Garcia.
Goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.
Mountain View 5, Shiloh 4
SNELLVILLE — Mountain View outlasted Shiloh 5-4 on Thursday.
Angie Garcia (two goals), Bri Gonzalez (one goal, one assist), Taylor Fegley (one goal, one assist), Arden Oelstrom (one goal, one assist) and Nandi Carpenter (two assists) stood out in the victory.
Berkmar 9, Providence 1
LILBURN — Berkmar defeated Providence Christian 9-1 on Thursday.
Clara Allen scored Providence’s goal, and Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner made 25 saves.
Wesleyan 2, Holy Innocents’ 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fought back for a 2-2 tie with Holy Innocents’ on Thursday.
Lainey Jerding scored both of the Wolves’ goals, both off assists from Cady Triplett.
Hebron 1, Athens Academy 1
DACULA — The No. 6-ranked Hebron Christian girls rallied for a 1-1 tie with Athens Academy on Thursday.
Emma Martin scored the equalizer with an assist from her twin sister Addie Martin. The Lions (4-0-2) got six saves from goalkeeper Ava Isaacs.
