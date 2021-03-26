HOSCHTON — No. 2-ranked Mill Creek wrapped up the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in girls soccer Friday with a 4-0 win over Peachtree Ridge.
Ari Manrique had two goals and an assist, Savannah Singleton had a goal and an assist and Riley Renwick scored once. Ellie McIntyre and Brooklynn Fugel had assists for the unbeaten Hawks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 2, Parkview 1
LILBURN — Ninth-ranked Norcross defeated No. 8 Parkview 2-1 Friday night.
Ellie Johnson and Hayley Foster scored the Blue Devils’ goals. Norcross is 12-2 on the season with wins in 11 of its last 12 matches.
North Gwinnett 3, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett earned a 3-1 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Chandler Lewis-Jenkins, Shannon Quinn and Bree Barley had the Bulldogs’ goals.
Buford 4, Dacula 0
BUFORD — Second-ranked Buford stayed perfect in 8-AAAAAA with a 4-0 win over Dacula on Friday.
The Wolves (13-0-1, 11-0) went up 1-0 on a goal from Carolyn Calzada, then got a goal from Victoria Bahr and two goals from Allie Treadwell in the win.
Lanier 6, Central Gwinnett 0
SUGAR HILL — Lanier improved to 8-2 in 8-AAAAAA play with a 6-0 win over Central Gwinnett on Friday.
Emily Andrews scored three of the Longhorns’ goals, while Victoria Jones, Emely Carbajal and Crystal Merino also had goals. Sara Seid and Riley Copeland added assists.
Westminster 5, GAC 1
ATLANTA — Fifth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian fell 5-1 at No. 1 Westminster on Friday. Micah Bryant scored the Spartans’ lone goal.
Providence 5, Galloway 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian downed Galloway 5-1 Friday, improving to 7-7 overall and 1-2 in region play.
Myra Newhouse scored two goals for the Storm, while Grace Hauck, Megan Knight and Heidi Whitten had one goal apiece.
