x_DSC3428.jpg

Mill Creek's Ella Vasquez (10) crosses the ball during Friday night’s soccer game played at North Gwinnett. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — Mill Creek topped North Gwinnett 5-0 in girls soccer on Friday.

London Crawford, Abby Graeser, Katie Tucker, Maci Halama and Becca Graeser had a goal each for the Hawks, while Ashley Sumrell had two assists, Mia Palumbo had one assist and Maya Zmistowski had one assist.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.