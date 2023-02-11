SUWANEE — Mill Creek topped North Gwinnett 5-0 in girls soccer on Friday.
London Crawford, Abby Graeser, Katie Tucker, Maci Halama and Becca Graeser had a goal each for the Hawks, while Ashley Sumrell had two assists, Mia Palumbo had one assist and Maya Zmistowski had one assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Norcross 2, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Norcross edged Brookwood 2-1 on Friday.
Ashley Garcia scored one Norcross goal off an assist by Cameron Martin, and Mary Ratcliff scored the Blue Devils’ other goal on a free kick.
Archer 3, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer rallied for a 3-1 win over Mountain View on Friday.
Ansley Ramon had two goals and an assist for the Tigers (4-0), while Emily Perry (one goal), Libby Hutzell (one assist) and Aniyah Collier (one assist) also contributed in the attack.
Angie Garcia had Mountain View’s lone goal.
Buford 3, Denmark 1
MILTON — Ella Attaway, Sophia Martelli and Neely Kerr had goals Friday in Buford’s 3-1 win over Denmark.
Northview 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge fell 2-0 to Northview on Friday.
Fellowship Christian 3, Wesleyan 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 3-1 to Fellowship Christian on Friday. Cady Triplett scored for the Wolves.
