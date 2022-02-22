_MG_9458.JPG

SUWANEE — Sloan Spees scored twice and four other players had a goal each in ninth-ranked Mill Creek’s 6-0 win over North Gwinnett in the teams’ Region 8-AAAAAA girls soccer opener on Tuesday.

Emma Kate Schroll, Maya Zmistowski, Kayleigh Mallare and Mia Jackson also had goals for the Hawks. Becca Graeser had two assists, and Mia Palumbo, Spees, Zmistowski and Schroll had an assist each.

GIRLS SOCCER

Grayson 4, Apalachee 1

LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated Apalachee 4-1 on Tuesday.

Izzy Dotson, Jocelyn Hill, Kariss Ramsour and Hannah Ruiz scored the Rams’ goals. Ruiz added an assist, as did Adina Thomas and Tori Simmerman.

Kennedi Warren Young and Kylie Warren Young shared time at goalkeeper.

Brookwood 9, Tucker 0

TUCKER — Stella Allen had four goals and Hayden Barnett scored three Tuesday in third-ranked Brookwood’s 9-0 rout of Tucker.

Sydney Farr and Jada Thomas added a goal each, while Farr had three assists and Barnett had two assists. Maddie Allen, Selma Feriz, Jada Thomas and Jazmine Cardenas also had assists.

Peachtree Ridge 2, Collins Hill 1

SUWANEE — No. 10-ranked Peachtree Ridge opened 8-AAAAAAA play with a 2-1 win over Collins Hill on Tuesday.

Norcross 8, Berkmar 0

NORCROSS — Tessa Balsman and Natalie Maguire scored two goals each Tuesday in an 8-0 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA.

Mayra Saldana Vega, Cam Chapman, Mary Ratcliff and Hannah Gartin also scored for the Blue Devils.

Lanier 6, Dacula 1

DACULA — Riley Copeland’s two goals helped Lanier to a 6-1 win over Dacula on Tuesday.

The Longhorns also got goals from Emily Andrews, Zoe Zagotti, Victoria Jones and Isabelle Aurelia.

Buford 10, Winder-Barrow 0

BUFORD — No. 2-ranked Buford routed Winder-Barrow 10-0 in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.

Fellowship 10, Providence 0

ROSWELL — Providence Christian fell 10-0 to Fellowship Christian on Tuesday.

