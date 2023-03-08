Partly cloudy skies. High 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 8, 2023 @ 1:01 am
HOSCHTON — Maci Halama scored twice Tuesday in No. 6-ranked Mill Creek’s 3-0 victory over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls soccer.
Katie Tucker also scored for the Hawks (7-1-1), and Jessie Findlay and Ashley Sumrell contributed an assist each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Parkview 1, Brookwood 0
LILBURN — Parkview defeated rival Brookwood, ranked eighth in AAAAAAA, 1-0 Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Norcross 1, North 0
NORCROSS — No. 5-ranked Norcross squeaked past North Gwinnett 1-0 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Buford 9, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — No. 1-ranked Buford cruised to a 9-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Duluth 5, Discovery 2
DULUTH — Duluth toppled Discovery 5-2 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA play.
GAC 6, Kell 0
NORCROSS — Reese Black scored three goals Tuesday as eighth-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian beat Kell 6-0 in 6-AAAAA.
Leah Beaubien had two goals and one assist in the win, while Cydney Pace (one goal), Margo Pritchard (two assists) and Hayden Shababy (one assist) also contributed offensively.
GAC goalkeeper Izzy Rickaby had six saves in the shutout.
Wesleyan 10, Pickens 1
JASPER — Lainey Jerding’s three goals and two assists led Wesleyan in a 10-1 win over Pickens in the Wolves’ 7-AAA opener.
Emma Glazier (two goals), Olivia Cardile (one goal, two assists), Laurel Edge (one goal), Anna Sparks (one goal), Shayla Bahr (one goal) and Cady Triplett (two assists) also chipped in for Wesleyan.
Hebron 2, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — Hebron Christian improved to 8-0-2 on the season with a 2-0 victory over Mount Pisgah on Tuesday.
Fellowship 10, Providence 0
ROSWELL — Providence Christian fell 10-0 to Fellowship Christian on Tuesday.
The Storm (4-5, 0-1) got 17 saves from goalkeeper Caroline Beckner.
