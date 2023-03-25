20230308_001023_A01EC5.JPEG

Wesleyan's Lainey Jerding

 Special Photo

DAHLONEGA — Wesleyan, ranked third in Class AAA, defeated No. 2-ranked Lumpkin County 2-0 Friday for a big win in Region 7-AAA girls soccer.

Junior Lainey Jerding scored her 50th career goal in the first half off of Emma Glazier’s assist, and Cady Triplett scored the Wolves’ other goal in the second half.

