DAHLONEGA — Wesleyan, ranked third in Class AAA, defeated No. 2-ranked Lumpkin County 2-0 Friday for a big win in Region 7-AAA girls soccer.
Junior Lainey Jerding scored her 50th career goal in the first half off of Emma Glazier’s assist, and Cady Triplett scored the Wolves’ other goal in the second half.
Wesleyan posted the shutout with stellar play from defenders Anna Sparks, Olivia Cardile, Michelle Custis and Mallory Suits, as well as senior goalkeeper Alex Edgar.
GIRLS SOCCER
Archer 7, Grayson 1
LOGANVILLE — No. 4-ranked Archer stayed perfect in 4-AAAAAAA with a 7-1 win over Grayson on Friday.
The Rams (13-1, 7-0) were led by two goals from Aniyah Collier, one goal and two assists from Janya Gonzalez and one goal and one assist from Libby Hutzell. Ansley Ramon, Gracie Tyrrell and Kennedy Wofford also scored in the win.
Mountain View 4, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Mountain View jumped to a three-goal halftime lead in Friday’s 4-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Bears (10-6, 5-3) clinched a second straight state playoff appearance with the victory.
Angie Garcia had two goals and two assists in the victory, Bri Gonzalez scored once and Taylor Fegley scored once.
Goalkeepers B.G. Dunn and Emily German shared time in the shutout.
North 2, Meadowcreek 0
SUWANEE — Angel Jackson scored both goals Friday in North Gwinnett’s 2-0 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
Buford 10, Central 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1-ranked Buford blanked Central Gwinnett 10-0 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Berkmar 5, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Berkmar downed Discovery 5-1 in 7-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Hebron 8, Hart County 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian blanked Hart County 8-0 Friday, improving to 12-1-2 overall and 4-1 in 8-AAA.
