SUWANEE — Fourth-ranked Collins Hill edged North Gwinnett 2-1 Friday night in a Region 8-AAAAAAA girls soccer showdown.
The Eagles stay unbeaten on the season at 9-0 heading into Tuesday’s matchup at No. 1-ranked Mill Creek.
GIRLS SOCCER
Discovery 7, Grayson 3
LOGANVILLE — Down 3-2 at halftime, Discovery tied the match 3-3 to force overtime, and finished with a flurry in overtime for a 7-3 win over Grayson on Friday.
Jayeli Ramos had three goals and Jessica Martinez scored twice and had an assist for the Titans, while Theanna Burnett and Kimmy Altamirano also had goals. Jocelyn Ramos had a team-high three assists in the win.
Norcross 6, Meadowcreek 0
NORCROSS — Seventh-ranked Norcross got a hat trick from Hayley Foster in a 6-0 win at Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Claudia Gatti, Marissa Muenchen and Liliana Ramos had a goal each, and Muenchen had a team-best two assists. The Blue Devils improve to 8-1 on the season.
Mill Creek 10, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Top-ranked Mill Creek stayed unbeaten with a 10-0 win over Mountain View on Friday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Brooklynn Fugel and Sloan Spees had three goals each, and Spees had an assist. The Hawks also got help in the attack from Morgan Amrozowicz (one goal, one assist), Ellie McIntyre (one goal, one assist), Maya Zmistowski (one goal), Savannah Singleton (one goal, one assist), Emma Kate Schroll (two assists), Nicole Ward (two assists), Mia Jackson (one assist) and Katie Tucker (one assist).
Buford 10, Lanier 0
BUFORD — Carley Borgelt’s hat trick led third-ranked Buford in a 10-0 win over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Abbi Kilman, Victoria Bahr and Carolyn Calzada had two goals each, and Shea Owings scored once. The Wolves (8-0-1, 6-0) got a shutout from goalkeeper Alina Pope.
Lanier falls to 4-1 in region play.
Wesleyan 2, GAC 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Kaitlyn Bobo scored both goals Friday as Wesleyan, ranked second in Class A Private, topped Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 4 in AAA, 2-0.
Wesleyan goalkeeper Grace Elsevier posted her fourth shutout of the season.
Providence 3, Prince Avenue 0
LILBURN — Grace Hauck, Parks Wellon and Heidi Whitten scored goals Friday in Providence Christian’s 3-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian.
The Storm (5-3) got a shutout from goalie Caroline Beckner.
