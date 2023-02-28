PEACHTREE CORNERS — Cady Triplett’s game-winning goal from the 18-yard line with a minute remaining lifted Wesleyan to a 2-1 win over Pinecrest Academy, last year’s Class A Private state champion, on Tuesday.
The Wolves, ranked seventh in Class AAA, trailed 1-0 midway through the second half before Lily Corbitt’s equalizer set up Triplett’s heroics.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 2, South Forsyth 1 (OT)
SUWANEE — Nia Anderson scored both goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Peachtree Ridge’s girls soccer team defeated South Forsyth 2-1 Tuesday.
Parkview 3, South 2 (PKs)
SNELLVILLE — Parkview slipped past South Gwinnett on penalty kicks for a 3-2 win (6-5 on PKs) Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Kathleen Ngulefac and Marley Camp had Parkview’s goals in regulation.
Norcross 3, Northview 1
JOHNS CREEK — Third-ranked Norcross topped Northview, No. 9 in AAAAA, 3-1 Tuesday.
Alexa Foster, Gianna Vescovo and Cameron Martin scored the Blue Devils’ goals, while Tessa Balsman, Ashley Garcia, Foster and Vescovo had assists.
Mountain View 8, Dacula 1
DACULA — Nandi Carpenter scored four goals Tuesday in Mountain View’s 8-1 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA.
Other top performers for the Bears (5-4, 1-1) included Angie Garcia (two goals), Ashley Castillo (one goal, one assist), Jordan Bruck (one goal), Taylor Fegley (three assists), Bri Gonzalez (two assists) and Layla Kerr (one assist).
Meadowcreek 3, Providence 0
LILBURN — Meadowcreek claimed a 3-0 win over Providence Christian on Tuesday.
The Storm (4-4) got 23 saves from goalkeeper Caroline Beckner.
GAC 3, Centennial 1
ROSWELL — Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 8 in AAAAA, downed Centennial 3-1 on Tuesday.
Reese Black (one goal, one assist), Leah Beaubien (one goal) and Margo Pritchard (one goal) led the GAC offense, and goalkeeper Izzy Rickaby had four saves.
Hebron 2, George Walton 1
MONROE — Keira Oliver scored both goals Tuesday in 10th-ranked Hebron Christian’s 2-1 victory over George Walton.
