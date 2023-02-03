BUFORD — Buford’s girls soccer team defeated two-time defending Class AAAAAAA state champion West Forsyth 2-0 on Friday.
Neely Kerr and Ella Attaway had the Wolves’ goals, while goalkeeper Alina Pope recorded the shutout.
BUFORD — Buford’s girls soccer team defeated two-time defending Class AAAAAAA state champion West Forsyth 2-0 on Friday.
Neely Kerr and Ella Attaway had the Wolves’ goals, while goalkeeper Alina Pope recorded the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill Creek 1, Roswell 0
HOSCHTON — Abby Graeser’s goal was plenty for a Mill Creek defense that still hasn’t allowed a goal this season as the Hawks beat Roswell 1-0 Friday.
Peachtree Ridge 1, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Peachtree Ridge slipped past Grayson 1-0 Friday on a game-winning goal from Isabella Solis.
Brookwood 1, Dunwoody 0
DUNWOODY — Addison Moynihan’s goal lifted Brookwood to a 1-0 victory over Dunwoody on Friday.
Mountain View 9, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Nandi Carpenter had four goals and an assist Friday, sparking Mountain View to a 9-1 win at Discovery.
The Bears’ other top performers were Angie Garcia (two goals, one assist), Bri Gonzalez (one goal, three assists), Devi Dehaney (one goal, one assist) and Eva Lea Hoffman (one goal, one assist).
Collins Hill 8, Lowndes 2
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rolled to an 8-2 win over Lowndes on Friday.
South Forsyth 2, North 1 (PKs)
CUMMING — North Gwinnett fell 2-1 to South Forsyth on penalty kicks Friday after playing to a 1-1 draw.
Isa Pozna had the Bulldogs’ goal.
Seckinger 2, Shiloh 2
BUFORD — Seckinger and Shiloh battled to a 2-2 draw Friday.
Blanca Cruz had both Shiloh goals off assists from Ameliah Dixon and Lewhat Tesfazghi. Generals goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made five saves.
Hebron 7, Oglethorpe 0
DAHLONEGA — Hebron Christian defeated Oglethorpe County 7-0 Friday at North Georgia.
Northview 2, Wesleyan 0
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan fell 2-0 at Northview on Friday.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office released its "Wanted In Gwinnett" list this week, and is looking for the following six individuals. Click for more.WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Jan. 30
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.