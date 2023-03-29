LOGANVILLE — Brookwood handed Loganville, ranked fourth in AAAAA, its first loss Tuesday as the visitors pulled out a 1-0 victory.
Hayden Barnett scored off an assist from Anabelle Campos for the Broncos’ only goal. Brookwood (12-3) got a nice game from goalkeeper Peyton Rhodes, who recorded her 11th shutout of the season.
Loganville falls to 12-1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Archer 7, South 1
SNELLVILLE — Aniyah Collier had three goals and Libby Hutzell had two goals and two assists Tuesday as No. 4-ranked Archer beat South Gwinnett 4-1.
The Tigers (14-1, 8-0) also got one goal and one assist from Janya Gonzalez, one goal from Gracie Tyrrell and one assist each from Abby Zerm and Emily Perry.
Norcross 5, Chattahoochee 0
NORCROSS — No. 6-ranked Norcross celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
Gianna Vescovo had two goals, and Kayla Maguire, Florencia Bartholomai and Cameron Martin scored one each. Hayda Toro, Tessa Balsman and Martin had assists.
Norcross goalkeeper Lea Smith recorded the shutout.
Grayson 6, Discovery 1
LOGANVILLE — Grayson downed Discovery 6-1 on Tuesday.
Jeniah Lewis, Betzabe Tejada, Avalee Roosa, Kennedi Warren Young, Hannah Ruiz and Amra Hessimovic scored the Rams’ goals.
North 4, Tucker 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett posted a 4-0 win over Tucker on Tuesday.
Caroline Varitek, Jet Mirenda, Kendall Barley and Weslee Istone-Haupt had the Bulldogs’ goals.
Mill Creek 6, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 1 Mill Creek defeated Mountain View 6-0 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Buford 5, Collins Hill 0
BUFORD — No. 2 Buford cruised to a 5-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
North Paulding 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — North Paulding topped Peachtree Ridge 2-1 Tuesday.
Maya Mansur scored in the final minute for the Lions.
Wesleyan 8, West Hall 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 2-ranked Wesleyan rolled to an 8-0 win over West Hall in 7-AAA Tuesday.
Kensington Freeman scored three goals to lead the Wolves (7-5-3, 4-0), and Lainey Jerding scored two goals. Anna Sparks, Laurel Edge and Emma Glazier scored one goal each, and Cady Triplett contributed three assists.
Providence 3, Banks County 1
HOMER — Clara Allen scored all three goals Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Banks County in 8-AA.
The Storm (9-6, 2-3) also got two assists from Cat Hauck and nine saves from goalkeeper Caroline Beckner.
