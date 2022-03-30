SUWANEE — Goalkeeper B.G. Dunn made two saves in penalty kicks as Mountain View edged Collins Hill 3-2 (3-1 in PKs) in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls soccer Tuesday.
The Bears’ Devi Dehaney scored a minute into the match off an assist from Rachel Lifland, but Collins Hill responded and took a 2-1 lead. Hayda Toro scored the equalizer with an assist from Bella Intharaksa with 16:30 left in regulation.
After two scoreless overtime periods, Mountain View pulled out the win on Dunn’s big saves and converted PKs from Angie Garcia, Morgan Braniff and Lifland.
GIRLS SOCCER
Discovery 3, Berkmar 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery edged rival Berkmar 3-2 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jayeli Ramos scored two goals for the Titans, and Stephanie Ramos scored one.
Peachtree Ridge 5, North Gwinnett 0
SUWANEE — Eighth-ranked Peachtree Ridge cruised to a 5-0 win over North Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Sarah Sirdah had two goals in the victory, while Addison Neel, Isabella Solis and Isabella Tosaki had a goal each.
Buford 9, Lanier 0
BUFORD — No. 1-ranked Buford wrapped up the 8-AAAAAA title with a 9-0 rout of Lanier on Tuesday.
The Wolves are 15-0 on the season.
Wesleyan 4, AIS 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 3-ranked Wesleyan won an important region game with No. 9-ranked Atlanta International on Tuesday, pulling out a 4-2 victory.
The Wolves’ Cady Triplett curled in a corner kick goal for an early lead, then the lead grew to 2-0 by halftime when Lainey Jerding headed in a corner kick from Triplett.
AIS scored two quick goals in the second half to tie the score before Jerding scored again off Kaitlyn Bobo’s assist from a 3-2 advantage. Bobo then assisted Teagan Wilkenloh’s insurance goal to seal the win.
