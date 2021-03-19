SUWANEE — Ari Manrique’s big night fueled No. 2-ranked Mill Creek to an 8-1 win over fifth-ranked Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls soccer.
Manrique scored three goals and assisted on two others. Nicole Ward also scored three goals, and Savannah Singleton and Morgan Amrozowicz had a goal each. Brooklynn Fugel and Ashley Sumrell added an assist each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Discovery 4, Duluth 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery picked up a 4-1 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
Kimmy Altamirano, Jocelyn Ramos, Jayeli Ramos and Jessica Martinez had the Titans’ goals. Jayeli Ramos and Martinez had assists.
Destiny Bacote and Zoi Sinclair led the Discovery defense.
Peachtree Ridge 2, Mountain View 0
SUWANEE — Dani Henriquez and Nia Anderson scored goals Friday in Peachtree Ridge’s 2-0 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Addison Neel and Raegan Best had the Lions’ assists.
Parkview 10, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Tenth-ranked Parkview rolled to a 10-0 win over South Gwinnett on Friday, improving to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Dunwoody 2, Norcross 0
NORCROSS — Dunwoody topped seventh-ranked Norcross 2-0 Friday in a 7-AAAAAAA match.
The Blue Devils, whose nine-game winning streak ended, fall to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the region. Dunwoody is 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the region.
Dacula 3, Lanier 1
DACULA — Dacula claimed a big 8-AAAAAA win Friday night, beating Lanier 3-1.
The Falcons’ goals were by Christina Haber, Katie Larson and Dakota Lashley.
Buford 7, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Emma Danley had three goals and Abby Kilman scored two Friday as No. 2-ranked Buford defeated Winder-Barrow 7-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
Victoria Bahr and Emma Chaffee also had goals, and goalkeeper Alina Pope recorded the shutout. The Wolves are 11-0-1 on the season.
GAC 3, Lovett 2
NORCROSS — Third-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian squeaked by Lovett 3-2 Friday night.
Isa Moreno, Elli Moraitakis and Micah Bryant had the Spartans’ goals, while Marilee Karinshak and Molly Pritchard had assists. Goalie Paige Evans made four saves.
Hebron 5, AIS 1
ATLANTA — Layton Glisson’s three goals and one assist led fourth-ranked Hebron Christian to a 5-1 win over Atlanta International on Friday.
Malia Melton (one goal), Mikayla Trapp (one goal, one assist), Jules Steele (one assist) and Sofia Bombaloff (one assist) also contributed offensively.
The Lions (7-1) led 4-0 at halftime. Hebron goalie Kiera Oliver also played well, giving up just one goal on a penalty kick.
Providence 3, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated neighboring Berkmar 3-0 on Friday behind a shutout from goalkeeper Caroline Beckner.
Parks Wellon and Myra Newhouse scored the Storm’s first two goals — each assisting the other’s goal — and Grace Hauck added the third goal.
