LILBURN — Anna Braziunas’ goal gave Parkview a 1-0 victory over Grayson in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls soccer Tuesday.
The Panthers are 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the region.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Dacula 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View defeated Dacula 3-1 Tuesday, improving to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Nandi Carpenter scored two goals and Jordan Bruck had one goal for the Bears, while Addison Knauss, Angie Garcia and Eva Lea Hoffman had assists.
Brookwood 3, South 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood beat South Gwinnett 3-0 for a road win in 4-AAAAAAA Tuesday.
Archer 11, Newton 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 4-ranked Archer celebrated Senior Night with an 11-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Aniyah Collier scored four goals, while fellow seniors Nicole Torres, Anais Ruiz, Morgan Sewell, Gracie Tyrrell, Janya Gonzalez, Ansley Ramon and Olivia Won had a goal each.
Ramon and Tyrrell had two assists each, while Collier, senior Gaby Nabor and Torres had an assist apiece.
Campbell 3, Norcross 2
NORCROSS — Fifth-ranked Norcross lost 3-2 in overtime to ninth-ranked Campbell on Tuesday.
Cameron Martin scored both Norcross goals, one on a penalty kick and one off Ava Anderson’s assist.
West Forsyth 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
CUMMING — Peachtree Ridge fell 2-0 to West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Shiloh 10, Apalachee 0
WINDER — Shiloh cruised to a 10-0 win over Apalachee in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Generals were led offensively by Ameliah Dixon (two goals, three assists), Casey Maddox (two goals, two assists), Blanca Cruz (four goals, one assist), Emily Olvera (one goal, two assists), Josselyn Martinez (one goal), Liz Macedo (one assist) and Lewhat Tesfazghi (one assist).
Goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made nine saves in her second straight shutout. Fabiola Vasquez, Anakaren Martinez, Courtney Owens, Jazmin Contreras and Amy Pina stood out in the defense.
GAC 1, Chattahoochee 0
NORCROSS — No. 9-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Chattahoochee 1-0 Tuesday in 6-AAAAA on a game-winning goal from Reese Black.
Margo Pritchard had the assist on Black’s goal, and goalkeeper Izzy Rickaby made nine saves in the shutout.
Seckinger 4, Stephens 1
BUFORD — Seckinger defeated Stephens County 4-1 Tuesday in 8-AAAA, celebrating the program’s first Senior Night.
Decatur 3, Wesleyan 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Decatur posted a 3-0 win over Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Providence 1, King’s Ridge 0
ALPHARETTA — Grace Hauck’s game-winning goal lifted Providence Christian to a 1-0 win over King’s Ridge on Tuesday.
Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner made 18 saves. Providence improves to 7-6 on the season.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Buford at Mill Creek girls soccer on March 21, 2023. (Photos: Craig Cappy) Click for more.PHOTOS: Buford at Mill Creek Girls Soccer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.