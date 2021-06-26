Mill Creek girls soccer coach Vince Hayes fondly recalls seeing Ari Manrique excelling at the game at a young age, and knew almost immediately he was looking at the real deal.
“My normal adage is that the best player at 10 is not necessarily the best player at 13, and the best player at 13 isn’t the best player at 16, and so on,” said Hayes, who in addition to coaching at Mill Creek serves as the assistant academy program director for Atlanta United Soccer. “But Ari defies that rule because she’s always been good. She plays the game with a joyful energy that transcends almost anything.
“I knew when she was a kid that she was going to make it and I was just happy I got to see it. She’s not a finished product, obviously, but the trajectory she’s continued on has been enjoyable to be a part of.”
Manrique’s trajectory has been extensive and impressive. The Daily Post Girls Soccer Player of the Year was recruited join to the Under-15 National Women’s Soccer Team, spending her first three high school years at Gwinnett Online Campus before joining the Mill Creek side as a senior this spring. She led the Hawks, who posted a 13-1 record, won the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
Manrique was also an All-Region selection by United Soccer Coaches, was named All-State and has signed to play collegiately at California-Berkeley.
The forward/midfielder, who plays on the Top Hat club team, tallied 19 goals and nine assists for Mill Creek in her only year in high school.
“It was great,” said Manrique of her season as a Hawk. “I didn’t go in with a lot of expectations but they exceeded whatever I could possibly think of. The energy was great. I was familiar with Coach Hayes but the school and the girls — everything was brand-new. But it was really nice and I enjoyed it. I had a lot more fun than I thought I would have. It was fun getting so close with a group of girls I probably wouldn’t have been close with.
“And the competition was good. It was interesting to play against people who’d played all four years in Gwinnett instead of playing people from other states and stuff.”
Manrique helped the Hawks to a national ranking this spring, though their season ended prematurely thanks to a narrow loss to eventual state champion West Forsyth — the two powers unfortunately matched up early in the state bracket.
“It was kind of cool that she made the decision she just wanted to be a high school student and play high school soccer, which I think is kind of awesome in this day and age,” said Hayes. “I’m just thankful for the time I got with her.”
There were plenty of tests associated Manrique’s return to school and her first taste of high school soccer, but she felt she weathered the differences on the pitch, in the classroom and in the hallways.
“It was challenging in different ways, mainly working with different players and having to develop team chemistry in a short amount of time,” she said. “And adapting and trying to be the best team that we could be for the game we were playing, because each game wasn’t the same. It was definitely a challenge and being a senior, there was a leadership role for me that I gravitated to and the girls seemed to listen to me, so that was a challenge as well.”
The structure associated with traditional high school life — even in the pandemic — wasn’t necessarily appealing, but it was something Manrique was compelled to experience.
“It was a big shift, especially because of Corona,” she said. “It was interesting waking up early, going to school, then going straight to practice and trying to stay organized. It was probably something I needed; I needed that structure.
“With online school, you make your own schedule and I liked to sleep a little later. There was also a great social aspect — I made a lot of friends … and was exposed to a lot of different environments. But I don’t miss waking up super-duper early.”
Manrique will join a Cal Bears team (whose alumni includes Alex Morgan, captain of the U.S. National Team for three years) that went 5-7-1 with a 3-7 mark in the Pac-12. She said she had been determined to go to college in California and had also looked at other Golden State institutions, but ultimately decided to head to Berkeley.
“I’m super-excited,” said Manrique, who added she plans to study psychology as it applies to athletes. “I’ve always wanted to get out to the West Coast. As much as I love the South and Georgia, California was my goal to get out to. I’d looked at Southern California and Santa Clara, but when I visited Cal I loved the coaches and the way they ran the soccer program, as well as the education side of it. I thought it was a really good school and a really good fit for me. It’s a perfect mix of the two.”
The age group Manrique is connected to through the National Women’s Soccer Team program had their competition plans eliminated with COVID, but she’s hopeful for more opportunities.
“We got unlucky with Corona,” said Manrique. “I was training with the U-15 cycle to hopefully compete at the World Cup, which would have been held in India last summer. But it kept getting pushed back and they ended up cancelling it for our age group. So everything we’d worked for just went away.
“We got a little break and now we’re trying to get into the U-19 cycles. Right now they’re not pulling us in for anything because they want us to play at the college level or go pro. They’re giving us a lot of space now, but as you get older it’s gets harder to get pulled into camps. They get a lot more selective.
“The plan is to work hard at Berkeley and hopefully get pulled into some camps and feel it out from there.”
“She’s got her head on straight and will go to a good school and a good program and will get a good degree,” said Hayes. “Ari’s obviously going to continue to push for inclusion on the women’s National Team. And once you get to that point, it’s a whole different level of competition. But I wouldn’t bet against her.”
