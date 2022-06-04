The chatter started March 1 when Stella Allen topped the 100-goal mark for her career in a victory over Grayson.
Over the next few days, talk of the next mission heated up. The senior needed seven goals to become the leading scorer in Brookwood soccer history.
“We played South Gwinnett on Friday (March 4) and everybody said, ‘You’ve got to score seven tonight and break the record,’ and it was community night,” Allen said. “I said, ‘I don’t know, seven’s a lot.’ But I ended up scoring seven. … It was awesome because I had all the kids there watching me. It was cute. They wanted autographs after the game and pictures after the game. It was the best moment I think I had this season.”
Allen’s seven-goal effort in a 10-0 Brookwood victory cemented the legacy of the Daily Post’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year, but she was far from done. She scored 43 goals — not far off Natalie Daniel’s school-record 52 — and had 18 assists as a senior, finishing with her school-record 126 career goals and 56 assists.
She racked up that high goal total despite having her 2020 season stopped after five games when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
“COVID was a disadvantage to me, but I still beat (the record),” Allen said.
The Kennesaw State signee was voted the Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year by the Gwinnett Goal Club this season, and earned all-region honors from United Soccer Coaches.
“Players like Stella do not come around very often in a coach’s career,” first-year Brookwood girls coach Michael Tolmich said. “I feel blessed to have just been a small part of her overall soccer career. Stella scored over 40 goals this year alone in the state's highest classification. She broke the Brookwood overall career goal scoring record this year, a record that has stood since the late 1990s and one that will most likely stand for a long time. Beyond the stats, Stella has been such an important part of the Brookwood family. She has helped pave the way and set the example for future Broncos, and help them understand that Brookwood soccer is a place that values hard work, intensity, family, friendship and success.
“I will miss having Stella around, but I am also so excited for her to continue the next chapter at Kennesaw State University. I have no doubt she will have success at the college level. Brookwood will always love and miss Stella and appreciate all she has done for the Brookwood community.”
Allen led Brookwood to a 16-3 record and the Region 4-AAAAAAA title this season, one that ended earlier than the Broncos hoped thanks to a brutal second-round matchup against defending state champion West Forsyth. That game ended with a 3-0 loss to West Forsyth, which went on to repeat as state champion.
“It’s always hard to play West Forsyth and we got picked with one of the best teams in the early rounds,” Allen said. “I feel like if we didn’t get picked for that, we would have met them (later) in the state playoffs. I feel like we had a really good run. We were region champs. A lot of people doubted us in the beginning because we lost a lot of good players, but we went far and we only had three losses the whole season. So it was a good season. And Tolmich, as a new coach, he came in and did really good with the team.”
Of her 43 goals this season, Allen didn’t hesitate when asked for her favorite. The Broncos trailed Parkview 1-0 early in their second rivalry matchup of the season — Brookwood won the first 3-0 and needed a second win to clinch the region title — when she scored a beautiful equalizer in an eventual 4-2 road win.
“I got the ball, I think 10 yards from the box,” Allen said. “I was really far out, but I knew I needed to score because we’re down 1-0 and we’re not losing this game. I turned and hit an upper 90 shot from far out and it was tied. Our team picked it up after that and we ended up winning.”
With high school soccer over, Allen is focused on summer workouts ahead of college soccer. She arrives at Kennesaw State on July 1 as part of a talented freshman class that also includes Peachtree Ridge’s Addison Neel and Lanier’s Naomi Moleka.
Allen wants to contribute right away for the Owls, likely in an attacking midfielder or striker role.
“KSU has been to the (Atlantic Sun Conference) finals every year but we’ve lost the last three years, so (head coach Benji Walton) is focused on bringing our class in and changing the program and making it a better team because we really want to win the championship this year,” Allen said. “I feel like this new class is really going to do something for Kennesaw.”
