Athletes and their coaches frequently talk about a breakthrough day, a signature performance or a turned corner that reveals a greatness perhaps not seen before.
For Peachtree Ridge sprinter Tamiia Fuller, the light bulb went off during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the 2020 track season to a screeching halt.
“She came in as a great athlete,” Peachtree Ridge girls track coach Shawn Nix said of Fuller. “She was a finalist at state as a freshman. In her sophomore year, I saw a jump. We went into COVID and I know she did a lot then, working on her strength and conditioning. In her 11th grade year, that’s when I saw huge improvement and not just on the track. There was a big change in her attitude and her growth.”
“I was hurt, so having that time off was probably the best thing that happened to me,” said Fuller, who suffered a hip injury during the 2019 indoor season. “That was a time I could focus on my recovery and get healthy while still being smart with my training. I would still run, but it wasn’t as hard. I worked slowly until my doctor said it was OK to go all-out.
“And (COVID) did change my point of view. I was able to train with some older, more mature people and I tried to copy them. We were wearing masks and we worked.”
This spring, Fuller finished second at the Class AAAAAAA state meet in the 100-meter dash (in a personal-best time of 11.44 seconds) and the 200 (23.67 seconds) and ran on the Lions’ 400 (with teammates Ron-Niah Wright, Trinity Marshall and Evet Jones) and 1,600 (with Madison Jenkins, Meagan Turner and Daylin Gibson) relay teams, both of which recorded top-five finishes.
She also won the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship in the 100 (11.76) and 200 (23.89) and won the Gwinnett County championship in the 100 (11.70). While she was unsuccessful at defending her 100 and 200 crowns at state this year, Fuller pronounced herself satisfied with her final prep season.
“It was a pretty rough season,” she said. “I lost confidence after the New Balance Indoor Nationals (in March) and I just had to get readjusted and get my confidence back. I didn’t really get my confidence back until sectionals, when my times were closer to my PR. It really disturbed me because I wasn’t close to my PR at all. I’m satisfied with how things ended up because I ended with a PR (in the 100), and in the 200 I was close to my PR. I’ll take it.”
For her performances on the track this spring, Fuller is the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Girls Runner of the Year. This is the second consecutive season Fuller has been recognized with Runner of the Year honors.
“It makes me feel complete and blessed,” she said.
Highly ranked in Georgia and in the nation, Fuller had interest from a number of colleges and listed her top 5 as Baylor, UCLA, USC, Georgia and Kentucky before signing with the Wildcats last December.
“I just loved the environment and the coaches,” said Fuller, who plans to study communications with an eye on becoming a sports broadcaster. “My host, who showed me around campus, was great. I loved her. She helped me with my decision.”
Nix, who earned a scholarship to run track at Tennessee, said she thinks Fuller has what it takes to be recognized in the SEC.
“I’m from the SEC and I think she’s capable of making an impact at Kentucky and I think she’s also capable of making a U.S. Olympic team,” said Nix, who has coached at Peachtree Ridge for 12 years. “Her family is so supportive. Her parents are phenomenal. Tamiia is humble, coachable and confident.”
Fuller reports to Kentucky in August and plans to run sprints and relays in Lexington.
“I’m still planning to compete in the same events that I’ve been doing, including relays,” she said. “That’s depending on what the coaches have me do. I know I’ll have to fight for a spot. ... I’m really excited because I’ll be getting next-level training and I’ll experience new things and meet new people. I’m ready for it.”
Nix, who said Fuller was among the top performers in the history of the Peachtree Ridge program (along with alums Autumn Burnette and Sonikqua Walters), added that Fuller was fully invested in the Lions, who finished sixth among 32 Class AAAAAAA teams at the state meet.
“She’s such a humble and confident person. She’s a great team player,” said Nix. “She’s sweet and she brings a lot of energy to the team. She encourages her teammates and helps the team create a winning mentality. She knows what’s required for a team to get along and be on the same page.”
