SNELLVILLE — Triniti Cassidy scored 10 goals and added an assist Tuesday as Brookwood’s girls lacrosse team defeated Wesleyan 19-12.
Ella Fornek (four goals, one assist) and Madison Catoggio (two goals, two assists) also had big games for the Broncos, who pulled away in a game tied 8-8 at halftime. Leah Brown, Alexis Scoggins and Zoe Calendine had a goal each, and Scoggins won 20 draw controls, reaching 165 for her career. Catoggio reached the 50-goal mark for her career.
Ashley Stidham, Abi Weed, Neema D. Thorpe, Sarai Hernandez and Aja Thomas (five saves) led the Brookwood defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 19, Buford 10
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek overpowered Buford for a 19-10 victory on Tuesday.
The Hawks were led by Alyssa Lewis (five goals, one assist, four caused turnovers), Aislinn Pendergast (four goals, two assists, two caused turnovers), Lexi Tinker (five goals, four draw controls, one caused turnover), Avery Finley (one goal, two assists, two draw controls), Katheryn Wilson (two assists), Morgan Vasseur (one goal, two draw controls, one caused turnover), Elligrace Mitchell (one goal, three draw controls), Anne Friese (one goal, two draw controls), Bella Hoge (one goal) and Kendall Wilson (two draw controls, one caused turnover).
Centennial 11, North Gwinnett 10 (OT)
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett lost a heartbreaking area game to Centennial 11-10 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs trailed 6-1 early, then took the lead at 10-9 before Centennial won with a pair of late goals.
Abby Cooley led North with four goals, and Landry Rabitsch scored twice. Morgan Giesler, Sophia Bunyasaranand, Jamie Salin and Lauren Teav had a goal each, and Erin Fischer had two assists.
Parkview 16, Collins Hill 5
SUWANEE — Parkview posted a 16-5 win over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
Collins Hill got two goals each from Lawna Henry and Jadyn Hairston, and a single goal from Allie Ehrlich.
