Image (1).jpeg

Morgan Giesler

SUWANEE — Morgan Giesler’s game-winning goal in double overtime gave the North Gwinnett girls lacrosse team a thrilling 15-14 victory over South Forsyth on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season.

