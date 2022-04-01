HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated North Gwinnett 18-5 in girls lacrosse on Thursday.
Lexi Tinker (five goals, three assists, one caused turnover), Anne Friese (three goals, two assists, three draw controls), Morgan Vasseur (two goals, one assist, eight draw controls), Avery Finley (two goals, one assist, four draw controls, one caused turnover) and Aislinn Pendergast (two goals, one assist, one draw control, one caused turnover) led the Hawks’ offense.
Alyssa Lewis added a goal and a caused turnover and Elligrace Mitchell had a goal, while Kendal Wilson and Bella Hoge caused a turnover each.
Mill Creek also got solid play from goalies Macie Pennebaker (six saves) and Amelia King (two saves).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 24, Collins Hill 3
SUWANEE — Brookwood rolled to a 24-3 victory at Collins Hill on Thursday.
Triniti Cassidy (seven goals, three assists), Ella Fornek (five goals, one assist), Leah Brown (four goals, two assists), Alexis Scoggins (three goals), Zoe Calendine (three goals) and Madison Catoggio (one goal, two assists) led the Broncos’ offense. Neema D. Thorpe had a season-best seven groundballs, and goalie Aja Thomas made two saves.
Collins Hill goalies Cassidy Robinson and Haley Lambeth combined for 21 saves. Camilla Cruzado, Lawna Henry and Jadyn Hairston had the Eagles’ goals.
Peachtree Ridge 15, Dacula 6
DACULA — Peachtree Ridge defeated Dacula 15-6 on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.