CUMMING — Mill Creek’s girls lacrosse team held off South Forsyth for a 10-9 victory on Wednesday.
Alyssa Lewis (two goals, three assists), Kat Wilson (three goals, one assist), Lexi Tinker (two goals), Bella Hoge (one goal, one assist), Eli Mitchell (one goal), Avery Finley (one goal) and Avery Wilson (one assist).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 7, Lanier 6
SUGAR HILL — Collins Hill eked out a 7-6 win over Lanier on Wednesday to stay unbeaten on the season.
Eagle goalie Haley Lambeth passed the 100-save mark on the season during the victory.
GAC 14, Decatur 13
DECATUR — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Decatur 14-13 Wednesday, improving to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
Tory Seaton had eight goals, 11 draw controls and two groundballs for the Spartans, while Dominique Riley had four goals, four draw controls and two caused turnovers. Kaitlin Griffin (one goal, two assists, three groundballs, two caused turnovers), Cydney Merrick (one goal, two groundballs) and Hannah Mixon (one assist, one groundball) also provided some offense.
Goalie Lizbeth Sablon made eight saves, while Alyssa Cummings (one caused turnover), Luca Read (three groundballs), Anna Hardy (two groundballs) and Anna Hidell (one groundball, one draw control) also played well.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.