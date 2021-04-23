JOHNS CREEK — Buford’s girls lacrosse team closed the regular season with a 13-11 win over Northview on Thursday.
Seniors Courtney Martin and Jordan Garrison reached the 100-goal milestone in the victory, while goalie Madison McCoy saved 12 of 23 shots.
Kylee Kangas (three goals, three assists), Jordyn Olivo (four goals) and Martin (four goals, one assist) led the Buford offense.
The Wolves (12-2, 3-2) open the state playoffs April 29 at 6 p.m. at Lassiter.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 17, Brookwood 14
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan outlasted Brookwood 17-14 on Thursday.
Eva Garabadian led the midfield with four goals and three caused turnovers, and Anna Rae Copeland won 10 draw controls to go with three goals and two assists. Goalie Gracie Brown had five second-half saves for the Wolves.
Brookwood was led by Triniti Cassidy (five goals), Ella Fornek (four goals), Zoe Calendine (two goals), Leah Brown (one goal, one assist), Alexis Scoggins (one goal, one assist) and Madison Catoggio (one goal, three assists). Catoggio upped her season assist total to 28, breaking the previous school record of 27.
Brookwood goalie Aja Thomas had 14 saves, giving her a school-record 428 career saves in 42 games. The old record of 418 was set in 54 games.
Dacula 13, South Gwinnett 2
DACULA — Dacula cruised to a 13-2 win over South Gwinnett on Thursday.
The Falcons were led by Shula Araujo (four goals), Jessica Donaldson (three goals), Maggie Heiderscheit (two goals), Riley Ballew (two goals), Shakena Jeune (one goal, one assist) and Alexis Martin (one goal).
