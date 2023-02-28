Buford_logo.jpg

LOGANVILLE — Buford’s girls lacrosse team cruised to a 19-2 victory at Grayson on Tuesday.

Megan Canavan had four goals on five shots, one assist and one caused turnover, and Natalie Cunningham had four goals on five shots and an assist for the Wolves, who got goals from 10 different players and made 80 percent of their shots. Fifteen of their goals were assisted.

