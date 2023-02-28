LOGANVILLE — Buford’s girls lacrosse team cruised to a 19-2 victory at Grayson on Tuesday.
Megan Canavan had four goals on five shots, one assist and one caused turnover, and Natalie Cunningham had four goals on five shots and an assist for the Wolves, who got goals from 10 different players and made 80 percent of their shots. Fifteen of their goals were assisted.
Camilla Krogh (three goals on four shots, two assists, five draw controls), Alayna Williamson (two goals on three shots), Addison Steinbrecher (one goal on one shot, four assits, five draw controls), Amalya Henry (three assists) and Payton Apolenis (three assists) were stood out in the victory.
Buford is 4-3 on the season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 12, Brookwood 6
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett posted a 12-6 win over Brookwood on Tuesday.
Brookwood got two goals each from Triniti Cassidy and Leah Brown, and one goal each from Zoe Calendine and Alexis Scoggins. Bronco goalie Jaxynn Cogsell made seven saves.
Pace 16, GAC 11
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 16-11 to Pace Academy on Tuesday.
Tory Seaton (three goals, one assist, three draw controls, two caused turnovers), Kaitlin Griffin (four goals, one caused turnovers) and Dominique Riley (three goals, two draw controls) led the GAC scoring. Cydney Merrick (one goal, one assist, one draw control), Hannah Dixon (one assist) and Anna Hidell (one draw control) also stood out.
Spartan goalie Lizbeth Sablon made eight saves, while Bridget Salter, Alyssa Cummings, Annie Ahmed and Kenzie Griffin had one caused turnover each.
