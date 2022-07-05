HOSCHTON — For many promising young athletes, there comes a time during their respective careers when it can be definitively be pinpointed that they have grown up and matured.
As far as Mill Creek’s first-year girls lacrosse coach Gina White is concerned, that time for the team’s go-to scorer Lexi Tinker was this spring.
It’s not that the Hawks’ attacker didn’t show plenty of skill on the field as a freshman a year ago. It’s just that the 2022 Daily Post Girls Player of the Year’s emotional maturity and confidence underwent a giant growth spurt in 2022.
“I would say she came out of her shell because she started to take a leadership role on our attack,” White said of Tinker. “She really was a huge point in our plays. She kind of helped put them in motion. She just kind of took that lead.
“I didn’t coach her freshman year (last year), but I was told (that) she’s always good. She’s got good stick skills, but she never kind of had that confidence to just go for it. This year, she just had that confidence, and she went for it. She took that lead and took shots that people would never try to take, … which is really cool to see. Just to watch her play is really amazing.”
Tinker’s numbers this spring were quite amazing, as she recorded a team-best 66 goals with 17 assists, 17 groundballs, 16 draw controls and nine caused turnovers in helping Mill Creek (15-5) to the Area 7-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA championship and to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
But the biggest takeaway was the increase in confidence to take her game to another level, which she hopes to use to take the Hawks to an even higher level throughout her final two high school seasons.
“I feel like being an athlete, you need confidence,” Tinker said. “It just gets you places. I think that’s what I have that gets me places.”
While Tinker was ready to take that next step in confidence coming into this season, she says the genesis for doing so was actually last year.
And it was also ignited by her teammates, both current and past.
“My freshman year, I was with a very strong senior class who … were super welcoming,” Tinker said. “I wanted to build off them and keep that and they made my confidence go up so much. So I think that’s really what it was, and then just carrying on and making the freshmen this year feel confident.
“So I guess I just felt ready to come out of my shell and not necessarily be a leader, but just show that’s how you be successful with confidence, knowing who you are as a player.”
As this season was her first as coach, White wasn’t really sure about who Tinker was as a player at the beginning of the 2022 campaign other than what she had heard from her staff, who had seen her come up through the program.
But it didn’t take long for her to find out, or for her staff to see the difference in their high-scoring attacker.
“My assistant coach (Andrea Braun) had told me about (Tinker), and she was like, ‘Just wait until you see her because her stick skills are just flawless. Everything she does is effortless,’” White recalled.
“I would say, it kind of started from the get go. She just really came out with a fire under her. She has a really close friend (Anne Friese) on the attack with her. They’re kind of like sisters, and they were kind of in sync with everything. I think a big part of her was (that) she needed to take that lead role because we had a lot of seniors that were going to be graduating this year. So she just came in with a huge fire under her and just took over. Everyone knew that if she had that ball, it was going to go in (to the net). If she had that eight-meter shot, she was going to get it.”
The scary thing, both for opposing teams and for White and her staff, is that it appears that Tinker has only scratched the surface in what she can do.
“I don’t even know,” White said when asked about Tinker’s ceiling. “To me as a coach, that’s what I wonder. I truly believe she’s going to be one of the best lacrosse players to come out of Mill Creek. We have great lacrosse players and a great program, but I mean, she’s going to be a hard one to beat.
“You can just tell the work that she puts into her craft. I mean, she spends hours and hours just putting in the work, traveling, even just sitting on the couch working on stick skills. She just pours everything into it to make sure that she’s at that level. As a sophomore to be where she is, I can’t even imagine where she’s going to be from here. … I think as she gets older, she’s going to find new little tricks to add in there, and soon (opponents) won’t even be able to know what’s coming from her.”
To make that happen, Tinker knows she still has a lot improve upon in her game, and she is prepared to display the kind of work ethic White described to make it happen and take her game to the next level in terms of college lacrosse.
“I feel like my (lacrosse) IQ definitely grew (this season), and I see things way better now,” Tinker said. “I make smarter decisions now, and I see things from a different standpoint. I feel like that’s why I was so successful this year, and I’ll keep getting more successful as I keep getting aware of things. I just feel like I was open to lacrosse a lot, and I keep expanding my game.
“I just think I need to keep my confidence where it’s at and not let people bring me down, no matter what they say. That’s something that I’m still working on, and will continue to work on. My stick skills, they just keep getting better. My footwork and my stamina and everything, and of course, physically, I need to get stronger, and I will get stronger. Physically and mentally, I need to get stronger.”
