Brian Williamson, who has coached Mill Creek's girls lacrosse team for the past 11 years, has a definite opinion about what it takes to be a goaltender in that sport.
And the way he sees it, Juliana Pleck, the Hawks' starting netminder the last three seasons, absolutely fits the profile.
“I'll tell you what, she takes a lot of shots, but she never complains about it,” said Williamson, who announced last month that he was stepping down as head coach. “I think the goalie's got to be at least a little crazy because it's a tough job. But she's very dependable. … She's crazy as she can be, but she's such a good kid.”
Though it may not sound like it on the surface, Williamson really does mean that comment with the utmost of affection towards Pleck.
And the recently graduated senior and 2021 Daily Post Girls Player of the Year doesn't necessarily disagree with her coach's assessment.
“Well, I'm always reminded in practice from Coach (Williamson) how crazy I am in the first place,” Pleck joked. “I mean, it's every day. If not Coach Williamson, it's someone on the team just laughing with me about how crazy it is.
“But at the end of the day, someone looking in (from) the outside might think it's crazy, but I can speak for all the goalies who enjoy the position that it doesn't feel crazy. Maybe it's that we enjoy … (the) adrenaline, but I don't think it's crazy. But I laugh at the people who think that it is.”
If Pleck is a little “crazy,” she might actually be crazy like a fox given her production between the pipes.
In fact, she showed plenty of stability in 2021, allowing a mere 5.4 goals per game in helping Mill Creek to a 12-5 record, the Area 7-7A/6A championship and a berth in the Class 7A/6A state quarterfinals.
That kind of steady performance is something Williamson came to expect from Pleck throughout a career that included being named All-State by Georgia's coaches the last two seasons, as well as making 152 saves for the Hawks' state runner-up team as a sophomore in 2019.
“The (team's) defense by itself is good anyway, so when you add Jay into that, I don't think they need to look (over their shoulders) because they know she's going to stop shots the other goalie's not going to stop,” Williamson said. “She's going to make some ridiculous saves that shouldn't be saved. She makes good reads. She makes good decisions and she makes a good judgment, and … I think it builds a lot of confidence in the defense knowing that she's behind them.
“After her freshman year, she was the only goalie on varsity for the last three years. We never had had an issue with her being there. She doesn't miss practice. She doesn't miss games. Even when she gets a little nicked up here and there, … she just plays through it. She just deals with it.”
Of course, feeling of dependability goes both ways, and Pleck came to appreciate how steady her teammates were and how much confidence they instilled in her as they did with her.
“The team is like my rock. I wouldn't be anywhere near where I am now without the team — every single (player), every single coach, every person in the stands,” Pleck said. “I think throughout my years at Mill Creek, starting when I was just a freshman with (then upperclassmen) Lyndsey Lewis and Sara Grieco and then everyone before me, I think it's just been feeding off of each other's energy in the game.
“We've always talked about this before games and in the middle of games, even if something goes wrong, we need to have good energy and just stay positive. … If we celebrate everything, we're going to have a good time. I think this year, as a senior, I really wanted to put a focal point on the fact that energy is everything. Don't lead by example, but lead by encouragement. … Just keeping up that vibe has been really easy with this team this year. This team has definitely been the closest it's ever been out of my four years. So being able to call these girls some of my best friends, it's been easy keeping the energy up.”
It is that family-like closeness that Pleck will miss the most about leaving Mill Creek as she goes off to play college lacrosse at Louisville.
However, she intends to take more than a little of that feeling with her as she looks to continue to excel at the Division I level.
“There's a lot I can take away from the last four years,” Pleck said. “First of all, just knowing that my family is going to be there. Obviously, the drive to Mill Creek down the road is not as (long) of a drive as the 6½-hour drive to Kentucky. But knowing the support of my family is still there, … that's definitely been a catalyst for just working hard in a game.
“Honestly, some of the life lessons I've learned from the team, even as a senior, … depending on your team and being able to trust one another is a huge deal, and I will be taking that up to college. … The chemistry is going to help me in the long run.”
