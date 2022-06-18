Something stung Grace Chung. Buried in the woods after a tee shot hooked away in the 2022 area tournament, the Mill Creek senior felt something on her right side as she looked for her ball.
“I don’t know what it was,” Chung said. “It was like in the middle or the beginning of the back nine, but it was in the middle of the woods and next to a tree. There was dirt and rough area over there where my ball was, and I was just waiting there, and I suddenly felt like a sting sensation on my right ankle and I didn’t know what it was.”
Whatever it was, it led to one of the strangest pieces of golfing attire imaginable for the rest of Chung’s afternoon.
“She played the whole back nine with one heel out of her shoe,” Mill Creek head coach David Allen said. “She was kind of playing on one wheel I guess you could say. She came in smiling and didn’t let it get her down.”
Mill Creek’s girls team finished in a tie for second place in the area tournament, and Chung qualified for the state tournament, where the Daily Post’s Girls Golfer of the Year placed ninth in Class AAAAAAA thanks to scores of 75 and 79. It put a bow on a stellar career in Hoschton, her third consecutive top-10 finish at the state tournament.
“She’s been really good,” Allen said. “She’s played four straight years for us and just has been really strong — hits the ball a mile. She’s got every shot. Her length is what separates her. She takes par 5s and just turns them into short par 4s when we play courses that are marked around 5,500 (yards).”
Before Chung ever teed up a shot for Mill Creek, she already had experience with the program. Her two older brothers — Peter (the 2017 Daily Post Boys Golfer of the Year) and Matthew — both played golf at Mill Creek. And the family legacy will continue after her graduation with her younger brother Chris, who just completed his sophomore season. The quartet all learned the game from their father, who teaches golf as a coach in the area.
This competition within the family is intense.
“It creates a lot of trying to beat each other, trying to go for better scores,” Chung said. “That kind of created my swing and my distances, trying to match theirs. So it’s apparently a bit better than what the other girls keep.”
While the desire to compete is still strong, it also forced Chung to take a step back and refocus her priorities. Eventually, Chung decided she wanted golf to become more of a hobby after graduation rather than something she continues with in college. She will be studying computer information systems at Georgia State University beginning in the fall, and attributes part of her senior season success to the decision not to play collegiate golf. It framed things in a new perspective, and allowed her to return to the fun of her favorite sport.
“I definitely did,” Chung said when asked if she felt calmer on the course after making the decision. “I wasn’t thinking and being stressed over my scores, and I just relaxed way better. My approach shots were way different because in the past it’s about avoiding certain spots because they’ll get me in trouble, and now it’s like, ‘I’ll go there’ and there was more confidence.”
But now with her career at Mill Creek completely in the rearview mirror, her impact on the program will still be felt. Not only by her younger brother when he opens his golf bag for the Hawks, but with the example she set for everybody else on Allen’s team. Four years as one of the premium golfers both in Gwinnett County and in all of Georgia did not happen by accident, and Allen knows the work she put in will only make his program better long term.
“Her work ethic is what kind of separates her,” he said. “She was always at the golf course. I mean every day. Any time I was there, she was there. I’m not up there near as much in the offseason, but she just works at her craft and always has. To do that at a high level and maintain her academic workload is phenomenal.”
And even if she will not be playing golf at Georgia State, Allen knows her days on the course are far from finished.
“I’ll tell you what, If I ever need a fourth for a scramble, she’s the one I’m calling,” he laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.