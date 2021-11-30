LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s girls flag football team posted a pair of shutout victories Tuesday in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals.
The Tigers (12-2) will host Forsyth Central in Thursday’s Elite Eight.
Archer opened Tuesday’s play with a 27-0 win over Parkview in the first round behind four touchdown passes from Sam Meyers. Devyn Lambert had two touchdowns and intercepted a pass, and Arie Lindsey led the defense with a shutout.
Other Tigers who excelled in the opener were Alayna Crutchfield (TD catch, extra point), Ashanti Bryant (interception), Amber Washkill (extra point), Zoe Foye (two sacks, heavy QB pressure), Abby Zerm (two pulls) and Astarryia Roundtree (two pulls).
Meyers threw TD passes to Lambert and Amber Cherfily, and Lambert had an extra point in a 13-0 second-round win over Johns Creek. Lindsey (four pulls), Naomi Watkins (three pulls), Foye (three pulls, two sacks) and Lambert (two pass breakups) stood out on defense.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Grayson makes quarterfinals
ROSWELL — Grayson swept through the first two rounds of the AAAAAAA bracket Tuesday, reaching the state quarterfinals.
Grayson will host Blessed Trinity in the Elite Eight on Thursday.
The Rams defeated Meadowcreek 13-6 in the first round behind TDs from Alana Walker and Ashtyn Perkins. Perkins and SaNyah Muller had interceptions, while Trinity Scott, Ashley Berrios and Walker combined for six sacks.
Muller scored the game-winning TD in the second round, a 6-0 victory over host and No. 1 seed Roswell. The Grayson defense kept Roswell in its territory throughout the game with a stellar defense led by Berrios, Perkins, Caroline Coleman, Jania Williams and Muller.
Mill Creek eliminated by Marietta
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Lambert in the first round Tuesday, but fell 7-6 in a heartbreaker to Marietta in the AAAAAAA second round.
Forsyth Central downs Mountain View
CANTON — Forsyth Central topped Mountain View 24-6 Tuesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA playoffs.
