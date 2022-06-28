Although Imani Washington’s athletic career at Wesleyan didn’t play out the way she originally envisioned it, she’s more than OK with that.
“When I entered high school, both me and my brother thought we’d get scholarships to play basketball,” said Washington, who competed on the softball, basketball and track and field teams for the Wolves.
“But my love for basketball kind of ran down and I ended up finding a lot of joy in track and I was really good at it, so I decided to focus on track. I stayed with softball and we won the state championship. It’s been a great senior year.”
In early May, Washington — who stopped playing basketball after her junior season — won the Class A Private state championship in the discus (134 feet, 8 inches) and the shot put (with a personal-best throw of 45 feet, 11.45 inches) as Wesleyan finished second to Landmark Christian at McEachern High School. As a junior, she finished first at state in the shot put (41 feet, 6.5 inches) and second in the discus (125 feet, 3 inches).
“I was happy with the season,” said Washington, whose shot put mark at state was the top performance in all classifications. “State was very interesting. Going into state, my PR for the shot was 41 or 42 (feet) and my first throw was 44 and I ended at 45-11. Out of all classifications, that was the best throw at state. It felt awesome and I earned some scholarship money when I was named to the Powerade All-Metro Team.”
For her showings in the discus and shot put for Wesleyan, Washington is the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Girls Field Performer of the Year.
Washington — who in April signed to compete at Florida, whose men’s and women’s teams recently captured the national championship — dominated the competition this spring, finishing first in the shot 11 times in 11 meets and winning the discus nine times in 12 meets (and never finishing lower than second). Her personal record in the discus was 137-8, recorded in mid-April.
“From my perspective, it’s been fun to watch her grow and develop and improve,” said Lacy Gilbert, Wesleyan’s athletic director. “She started off in high school playing softball, basketball and track. She did well (in 2021) in the state finals, winning the shot and getting second in the discus. I think that lit a fire in her to continue to get better and I think she saw that she could have a future in this, so it’s been fun to watch her put so much time, dedication and effort into improving.
“I was at both state meets, and this year was really fun because she hit a new PR on her first throw and you could see the culmination of all her hard work.”
The jump Washington made from her junior season to her senior season can be attributed to several factors — she began training with the coaches at Marietta-based Throw1Deep, her coaches at Wesleyan stepped up their encouragement and she worked as hard, if not harder, than ever before.
“I wanted to be able to do more after my junior year,” said Washington. “Everyone that knows me knows that I’m a big competitor and I don’t like losing and I lost in the discus and I lost to my best friend, Claire (Harrison of First Presbyterian Day School). So I told her, ‘I’m coming for you next year.’ And it was great.
“My senior season got off to an early start. At the end of last season, I joined Throw1Deep and from there I spent every weekend and every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with them, and things gradually went on until the season started and I started a whole new technique ... and it sort of took off from there.”
“She’s a fierce competitor. She likes to win and wants to compete hard,” said Gilbert. “Chip Myrick is our throws coach and he and (head coach) Candler Baxley invested in her over the years and they’ve played a huge part in her success.
“I know she has some outside coaching, but I really appreciate our coaches here because they gave her a lot of encouragement early on that she could be good. Their encouragement and their push to make her better was a key part of the process of growing to love the sport and being the best she could be.”
Set to report to Gainesville before the end of June, Washington assented that she’s already a little anxious about her next step.
“I’m a little nervous, but mostly excited,” said Washington, whose brother Jalen Hodges competed on the track team at Winthrop. “I’m a social butterfly and I’ve never had a problem making friends or talking to people or going up to people and introducing myself. I’m actually friends with a couple of people who do throws on the track team so it’s good to know I’ll have good support there.”
“She’s going to step into a really good program and hopefully she’ll make an impact there,” said Gilbert.
With her high school days now behind her, Washington said that even though her plans changed radically while at Wesleyan, the encouragement she received remained steady.
“This isn’t really how I thought high school would end up at all,” she said. “I thought I’d go college to play basketball, but things took a turn … and it wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. But I had such great support at Wesleyan. Of all the things, that’s what I’ll miss the most — the teachers, the coaches and the people who always offered their support in athletics and school in general. The support still blows my mind. They were with me every step of the way.”
