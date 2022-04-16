Although Brookwood diver Chloe Brothers is relatively new to her chosen sport, her previous athletic pursuit put her in a good position to succeed.
Brothers’ decade as a gymnast — where she reached Level 9 status — has helped her get a fast start as a competitive diver. In her first season with the Broncos’ swimming and diving team, Brothers finished second at the Gwinnett County Championships (as Brookwood won its eighth consecutive team title) and fourth in Class AAAAAAA with 517.85 points at the GHSA state championships (where the Broncos came in fourth overall).
She was the highest-finishing diver from the county at the state championships, held in early February at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. For her accomplishments, Brothers is the Gwinnett Daily Post’s Female Diver of the Year.
Brothers, a sophomore in her first year at Brookwood, said her gymnastics experience helped ease her into the ABCs of diving.
“The fundamentals of diving and gymnastics are the same, in terms of holding your body position and pointing your toes, but there are some small differences — like the difference between landing on your feet and going in headfirst, and knowing where you are in a half-flip instead of a full-flip,” she said. “I had to get an understanding of what I was doing and once I got that it was pretty smooth sailing from there.”
Broncos coach Jack Gayle said the contributions of Brothers and freshman Kristen Davis, made a solid diving squad even stronger, adding that Brothers’ positive attitude influenced the entire team.
“She did a great job, especially coming in as a new member of the team with high expectations,” said Gayle. “We knew she was a good diver and she delivered on diving ability and performance, but she was also great as a teammate. She became so integrated with the team and had such a glowing personality and was so much fun to be around. She added an extra bit to our diving girls, who were already a phenomenal group of girls.”
Brothers admitted that she was somewhat reluctant to join the Brookwood divers but immediately found herself creating connections with the Broncos swimmers as well.
“I was a little hesitant because I’d heard that divers really weren’t included in high school swim and dive in general, but I thought we could change that,” she said. “I got to be close friends with people on the swim team and overall we got closer, and having divers included with the swimmers really brought a lot of spirit to the team.”
“They completely welcomed her,” said Gayle, who announced recently he was retiring as Brookwood’s coach. “We have some of the sweetest girls you’ll ever meet on our dive squad and she just stepped right in and had a great season. And they all helped elevate each other. We knew we would have a strong returning group of divers and we gained Kristen Davis, Nadia Davis’ younger sister, and when Chloe joined in it was like adding that extra little bit of excellence and what they achieved.”
With two seasons remaining in her high school diving career, Brothers has set a high bar, but there’s still a long way to climb.
“It’s like anything,” said Gayle. “We have some amazing swimmers come here, and you can always find room for improvement and you can always get better. With divers, they’re constantly challenging themselves to learn new dives and I’ve told them before that it’s a scary proposition.
“You’re throwing yourself up into the air, doing something you’ve never done before. They’re literally throwing their bodies in positions they have not previously done in order to learn new dives. I’m sure there’s always room for improvement, but man it takes some guts to do it.”
“I’m so far from where I believe I could be,” said Brothers. “I just need to keep working on the basics and listening to my coaches, doing what they tell me to do and trusting them so they can get me where I need to be and where I could be better.”
Gayle said that competitors like Brothers help bring new talent to the diving corps.
“It’s always hard to find divers, and when you have such a great group of girls, of which Chloe is a part, and they all have great attitudes and are so friendly and kind, you hope that recruits more divers to the team, to expand diving, which a pretty niche sport,” he said. “We’re extremely fortunate to have the group we have. It’s almost unprecedented in Brookwood swimming and diving history.”
