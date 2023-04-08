In a season full of highlights, one still leaves Chloe Brothers in awe.
The Brookwood junior became the top diver in Gwinnett history this past season by breaking the all-time Gwinnett scoring record — she also broke the county meet record — for another impressive accomplishment in her still young career in the sport. It is just her second season as a diver.
“I shocked myself (by breaking the county record),” said Brothers, the Daily Post’s Girls Diver of the Year for the second straight season. “I did not know I was capable of that. I was so grateful that God had blessed me with that, that I got to experience it. I just felt very blessed.”
Brothers led Gwinnett girls divers with a third-place finish in Class AAAAAAA at 570.60 points, capping a season that saw her win the county title (681.65 points) and the Clody Invitational (537.00).
“The stats speak for themself,” Brookwood head coach Willie Hildebrand said of his star diver. “She’s not just the county meet record holder but also the county record holder. I could talk about her diving non-stop, but she’s just a great kid, too. She’s going to be great leader next year for her senior year. I’m excited. … It wasn’t just her diving. It was taking all the other divers on the team and putting them under her wing and leading them, too. Her stats and numbers speak out, but it’s what she did for the other divers that made a huge difference. We had first-year divers making county and a lot of that has to do with her helping out and being a mentor, too.”
Brothers also established a new six-dive record during the season at 342.30 points.
“I think the season went pretty well,” Brothers said. “I know I can do better. There are always things I can improve on. Generally, I’m pleased with how I did, but I’m not satisfied. I’m always hungry for me.”
Despite her state meet finish — she moved up a spot from fourth in AAAAAAA as a sophomore — she knows she can do better at the season-ending high school meet. Her state score was just over three points shy of the state runner-up total of 573.75, posted by Colquitt County senior Shannon Icard. Colquitt junior Ruth Anne McCranie won state at 626.00.
“I hit my foot on the board (at state),” Brothers said. “I was up there definitely. I think I would have done pretty well had I not tapped my foot on the board. So the goal next year is pretty high, pretty high hopes.”
The rising to diving success has happened rapidly for Brothers, who, like many divers, is a converted gymnast. She competed in gymnastics for 10 years and competed at Level 9 while training at Level 10, but that athletic path was derailed by injury.
A number of injuries, particularly an ankle injury and a broken foot that required a screw to repair, forced her into retirement from gymnastics. She described diving as her “backup plan,” a sport she knew for several years she wanted to pursue if gymnastics wasn’t an option.
“I was like, ‘I’m kind of sick of being hurt. Let’s try something now,’” she said. “Obviously, diving’s not as hard on your body. So when I started (diving), I was like, ’This is a totally fun. I’m enjoying this.’”
Brookwood is enjoying her contributions, too. The coaches praise her diving skills, which contribute valuable points to pair with the Broncos’ deep pool of swimming talent, as well as her leadership. It all points to lofty goals for her senior season.
“I know her goals are to always get better, so those two records she has are going to be broken by her,” Hildebrand said. “I know she wants to be a state champion, but you can’t always help what other people do. I think for Chloe it’s all about getting better.”
Brothers concurred, though a state championship would be sweet.
“My goal is just self improvement,” she said. “Hopefully just get better … get more refined. Be more confident on my degree of difficulty.”
Recommended for you
