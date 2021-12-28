As she waited at the starting line the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, Emma Geaney was filled with excited energy and ready to take on the hilly Carrollton course.
“Before I started the race, it felt like my heart was going to pop out of my chest,” the Parkview senior said of her final state cross country meet. “Then we had a false start. I was like, ‘Great, now I’ve exerted all my energy.’”
Geaney refocused quickly, but admitted her early pace was shocking when she sprinted out and led the Class AAAAAAA race.
“Every time I freak out, I start sprinting,” Geaney said. “The beginning was a little bit scary just because I was leading it for some reason. I was like, ‘Emma, what are you doing?’ But I felt good. I prepared exactly the way I should have. It was something I’ve looked forward to since I was a freshman. I just kind of enjoyed it. I wanted to go top 10 and I ended up going third. It was amazing. I crossed the line and my stomach just dropped. I couldn’t believe it was one of my last (high school) races. Placing third at state is more than an accomplishment. It’s a blessing.”
Geaney, the Daily Post’s Girls Runner of the Year, took third at state in 19 minutes, 23 seconds, the fastest time by a Gwinnett girls runner in the meet and almost 17 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher (and less than three seconds out of second place). It capped a season that also included the Region 4-AAAAAAA title (with a time of 19:07), a sixth-place finish at the early-season county meet and a runner-up showing the week after state at the Georgia High School Meet of Champions, where she ran 18:22 and broke her own school record.
How Geaney’s season finished up is more amazing given what it took just to get to the starting line at state. Days before the 2020 state meet, she was admitted to the hospital with a diagnosis of anorexia — those suffering from it have a distorted body image and an unwarranted fear of gaining weight — and she spent the past year getting her health and life back together.
“My junior year I was sent to CHOA (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) for a GI inspection because my stomach had been hurting so bad from improper nourishment and under-fueling,” Geaney said. “I got sent to the GI and they noticed it was clearly anorexia, just physically and just taking my heart rate. My heartbeat was under 40 (beats per minute) just standing still. They knew it was anorexia. I was in complete denial at the time. I was so consumed by the eating thoughts. I had no idea. It had taken over me fully. I was just thriving on my anorexia at that point. I didn’t have any other life outside of it. As I got sent to the clinic, as I was getting re-fed and getting nourishment to my brain again, I was like, ‘Holy crap, I am anorexic.’
“I didn’t realize it at the time because I was so malnourished. I had gone into a horrible routine of just doing the same thing every single day the same way. I wasn’t trying to get out of it because I had no idea I was in it. Now it’s been a year later, and I wouldn’t say I’m fully recovered, but I’m definitely taking every step I can every single day to recover fully. It’s just a blessing to realize I can make it out of this and I will make it out of this. I’m blessed to just be here today with all these accomplishments.”
Looking back, Geaney said she doesn’t know how her anorexia battle started, or exactly when it started, just that it began during the middle of her sophomore year. Her running success, despite what her body was going through, kept her problem hidden.
“You don’t really choose to have this,” she said. “One day it just kind of starts and it just doesn’t stop. It’s a false sense of accomplishment, I guess. It’s a weird disorder. It’s really normalized nowadays to have something like this, even though it’s so severe. You’re actually killing yourself essentially, but you don’t really realize it at the time. It’s such a blessing to realize you have it. Even then in the hospital getting told I have it, I denied it. I don’t know how it started and I don’t know when it’s going to stop. But being able to stop it is the first step.”
While her body withered away, Geaney continued running competitively for the Panthers. She was frustrated with her results as a sophomore year, but still produced results despite her undiscovered health issue during her junior cross country season. She was third at the county meet and region runner-up in 2020, yet her health forced her to pull out of state just a few days before the meet.
“It was terrible. It was such a gut shot,” Parkview coach Mike Demarest said. “We were preparing for state, two days before, preparing our final workouts. I got the call and it was terrible. … That goes far and above running, a state performance. That’s like a fallen teammate. You have a kid who has invested so much into this sport and into her teammates, and to have that ripped away, it sucked. But it goes far beyond running. Our first concern was for her.”
After a hospital stay, Geaney was admitted to a clinic before transitioning back to her home during three months of treatment. She couldn’t attend school, but did her classwork online until she returned to school in January. She didn’t keep her struggles to herself, sharing it publicly with an Instagram post in hopes that her recovery could help the many others dealing with anorexia.
“Part of why Emma is so willing to share it is because it’s a much more common problem than people think,” Demarest said. “It’s unfortunately more common now with the climate we’re in, just the political climate and also everything’s on social media. There’s all this pressure to look a certain way or whatever. Not just Emma and honestly not just girls. I’ve got to believe to be a high school girl right now is tough because you have social media. You’re trying to compare yourself. All these great runners look like this, so to be great I need to look like that. Unfortunately, she’s not alone. I’ve heard other runners in the state that we’ve run against that have either had to be admitted or had to miss their season. Unfortunately, it’s a problem.
“As a coach, when she said she was wiling to talk about it, I admire her. It means she is willing to share her story and help somebody else. She went basically to hell and back and she dealt with it. For our kids, I think the bottom line is if Emma can overcome what she’s overcome, then I can deal with what I’m dealing with.”
When she started running again, Geaney didn’t jump right back into her slot as one of Gwinnett’s top runners — that came with time and hard work. Her initial runs were short, a mile or two, and they were slow by her standards. But unlike the previous year, she attacked the season with the nutrition and mindset she needed for sustained success.
“She was getting so frustrated, ‘I’m so slow. I’m not fast,’” Demarest said. “It took a lot of diligence on her part to get to that point where a couple of months after her first run she finally had a good one, like ‘Okay, I’m starting to feel it.’”
Before long, Geaney was barreling full speed toward a monumental senior season.
“She was running well (as a junior), so it’s one of those things you don’t realize exactly to what level she was struggling until it happened because she was running well,” Demarest said. “She was a top-10 threat. I guess that’s what’s so scary about that. The human body is incredible. You can do a lot off a little. … That’s why she’s running as well as she is now. She’s fueling herself far better, taking care of herself. Now she’s just killing it. In the summer, we knew something was going to be special. She was basically running right behind my fourth guy. She would have made my varsity this year on the guys team. The way she was running at camp, I knew it was going to be special in July.”
Geaney enters her senior season in track and field with her sights on a career as a college runner, her goal since she discovered the sport in middle school. She said Augusta and Georgia Tech are her favorite schools at this point, and her coach sees a bright future ahead.
“As long as she can keep everything together and stay strong physically and mentally, her best running days are ahead of her,” Demarest said. “She missed a good six to eight months of development. If she can take care of herself and do the right things, her best running days are ahead of her. We might just be scratching the surface.”
Her final two cross country races of the season were certainly encouraging, particularly at the state meet, not only because of the high finish, but because of the milestone it represented.
“It’s weird because state was exactly a year (after the diagnosis),” Geaney said. “I was like, ‘This feels great. This feels like I’m genuinely running again.’ It felt great in all regards. I knew I was doing everything right. I knew I had done everything the entire year to get to this moment. It’s something I’ve been waiting for since I was in the hospital bed. That’s the moment it hit me that I’ve been in recovery for a year. It actually motivated me to keep going (in the race).”
Geaney credited her parents, her Parkview teammates and her best friend Jordan Haynes with helping her through the tough times, which she hopes are mostly in the past. She still gets help currently and said she doesn’t know how long it will take to fully win the war with anorexia.
But she’s getting there.
“I’m happy,” she said. “I would say I’m not 100 percent, but I’m almost there again. I’m almost Emma again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.