By the end of her sophomore season at Brookwood, Allie Wardle had experienced some of the highs of cross country.
She was fourth at county, won the region title and placed a Gwinnett-best sixth at the state meet that season, earning Daily Post Runner of the Year honors. However, her follow-up 2021 cross season brought some of the sport’s lows on the injury front that led to her finishing a disappointing (for her) 18th at the state meet.
“I had some injury issues with my knee and I was kind of at a point where I didn’t know if I was going to finish my cross country season or not and the next weekend I was running again,” Wardle said of the 2021 season. “And in December I got COVID and I think that pretty much messed up my track season (in the spring of 2022). I really didn’t get any times or anything I was looking for junior year.”
Wardle bounced back this season, though.
The Brookwood senior was the county runner-up in 19 minutes, 25 seconds, the Region 4-AAAAAAA champion in 19:16 and capped her final season of high school cross country with a Gwinnett-best ninth-place finish at state in 19:57.07, earning Daily Post Runner of the Year honors for the second time in her career.
“I’m pretty pleased with (the season),” Wardle said. “I think it was a pretty positive season overall. We had a great team season this year. We won county for the first time since 2016 and that was fun, so it went pretty well. … I kind of just wanted to have a turnaround year. I think junior year was a little upsetting for me. It didn’t end the way I wanted to, but a lot of positives from this year.”
Wardle ended up less than two seconds out of seventh place — Marietta’s Nora Hart was seventh at 19:55.60 and Milton’s Farrah Frith was eighth at 19:56.66 — and ended up ahead of Gwinnett’s other top runners — Norcross’ Emily Rodriguez was next at 12th in 20:09.20 and North Gwinnett’s Tori Meyer, the county champion, was 16th at 20:19.68.
“It was hard, like always,” Wardle said of the race. “I think it was a little warmer than most people expected. I placed where I wanted to. I wanted to place in the top 10. I wanted to be a little bit faster, but you take what you can get.”
Wardle’s running career has been her sole focus since her sophomore year. She was a starter on Brookwood’s soccer team as a sophomore, but reluctantly gave up the sport to prioritize cross country and track, her sports of choice for the college level. She committed earlier this month to run for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
“It comes and goes,” Wardle said of missing soccer. “I think I definitely made the right decision for me. There were a lot of different factors that went into that. … I was really unsure because I played soccer for so long and that was such a big part of my life and it’s hard to let go of something like that. Once I finally let myself fully let go, it was a lot easier. I still watch my sisters’ games. We’re big on the World Cup. It’s still fun to see, but I definitely don’t regret my decision.”
With soccer behind her, Wardle is excited for what she hopes is an improved track season this spring. She prefers track to cross country, and it allows her to compete in shorter distances.
“I’m really excited. I love track a lot,” she said. “I’m mostly excited to see what we can do with our 4 by 8 (relay). I think we’ve got something special going on. We’ve got a good team we’re putting together for a DMR (distance medley relay), we’ve got some races that will be pretty exciting and our team is going to try and contend again for some things at state. … I’d really love to go sub 5 (minutes) in the mile, that’s probably my main individual goal. I’d like to drop some time in the 800 and probably my 32 as well. I don’t feel like it’s an accurate representation of what I can do (in the 3,200) yet.”
Wardle, who has trained on her own since cross country season ended, brings the momentum of a bounce-back season to the track.
“It has been such a joy to coach Allie the past few years and watch her really grow into her own as a distance runner,” Brookwood coach Lauren Harrison said. “She has learned what every runner learns eventually — there is no perfect season and success is not always linear. She has had to become stronger mentally and physically through all the ups and downs. Allie does not give up and that tenacity will continue to serve her well. I'm so happy for her that she has been able to cap off her high school career with a great senior cross country season and I know she has more drive ahead of her in the track season and years to come.”
