By the end of her sophomore season at Brookwood, Allie Wardle had experienced some of the highs of cross country.

She was fourth at county, won the region title and placed a Gwinnett-best sixth at the state meet that season, earning Daily Post Runner of the Year honors. However, her follow-up 2021 cross season brought some of the sport’s lows on the injury front that led to her finishing a disappointing (for her) 18th at the state meet.