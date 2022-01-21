Archer will host its eighth annual QwikCut Classic on Saturday with some of the area’s top girls basketball teams in the field.
The host Tigers (12-5) play in Saturday’s 5 p.m. finale — the last of five games — against Carrollton (16-3), ranked sixth in Class AAAAAA. Archer is led by Taniya McGowan (12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.1 spg), Courtney Nesbitt (9.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 spg, 2.1 apg), Ashanti Bryant (7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 spg), while Carrollton features Western Carolina recruit Kehinde Obasuyi, Kanija Daniel and Chipola College commit Jasmine Jones.
The first of five games Saturday pits Campbell (12-7), eighth in AAAAAAA, against Langston Hughes (13-4), seventh in AAAAAA, at 11 a.m. Campbell’s top performers include Nia Bozeman, Laila Battle, North Florida commit Sarah Taub and Jadah Gibson, while Hughes is led by 1,000-point scorer Tamia Stargell and Taylor Caldwell.
At 12:30 p.m., New Manchester (8-7) takes on Cherokee (14-5), the No. 10 team in AAAAAAA. Auburn signee Kharyssa Richard, Kamryn Bates and India Johnson lead New Manchester, while Cherokee’s standouts include Karoline Karl, Presli Clark, Keimarya Rivera and Lilly Griffith.
Greenbrier (15-2), fifth in AAAAA, battles Woodstock (12-7), No. 7 in AAAAAAA, at 2 p.m. Top prospect Caitlin Staley, at 6-foot-3, Trinity Barrow, Brooklyn Begley and Jordan Tanksley pace Greenbrier, while Central Florida recruit Bridget Utberg, Casey Miller and Karson Martin lead Woodstock. Utberg is a 2,000-point scorer and one of the state’s top guards.
The 3:30 p.m. game matches AAAAAA No. 1 River Ridge (17-1) against Southwest DeKalb (10-4). Mataya Gayle (17.5 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4 rpg) and Sophia Pearl (16.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg) are a strong 1-2 punch for River Ridge. Southwest DeKalb is led by Alex Jackson (11.8 ppg), Aalon Turner (10.7 ppg), Emory Smith, Janiya McCoy and Camille Files.
Tickets to the showcase can be purchase at this LINK.
