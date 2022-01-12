NORCROSS — Fourth-ranked Norcross routed Duluth 72-26 in 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball Tuesday.
Zaria Hurston led the victory by scoring half of the Blue Devils’ points, finishing with 36 points, five rebounds, four steals and one assist. Jania Akins backed her up with 18 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 40, Hebron 39
DACULA — Grayson, ranked third in AAAAAAA, edged Hebron Christian, No. 4 in A Private, 40-39 Tuesday in a showdown of highly ranked girls basketball teams.
Hebron (13-2) was led by Jessie Parish (13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist), Amiya Porter (10 points, two assists, one steal) and Aubrey Beckham (nine points, seven rebounds, five assists).
Brookwood 79, South Gwinnett 41
SNELLVILLE — Top-ranked Brookwood cruised to a 79-41 victory over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Broncos (15-3, 2-0) got 23 points from Diana Collins, and 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks from NeKaya Williams. Kate Phelan contributed nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists, and Nierra Ovalles added seven points.
Peachtree Ridge 48, Mountain View 34
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge posted a 48-34 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Mountain View was led by Sydni Arnold (11 points), Ali Drake (eight points) and Kayla Jones (six points).
Collins Hill 46, North Gwinnett 35
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated North Gwinnett 46-35 in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Eagles built a 27-10 halftime lead and held on for the region win.
Newton 71, Parkview 50
COVINGTON — Despite 22 points from Jade Weathersby, Parkview fell 71-50 to Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Saanaya Benton added eight points for the Panthers.
Dacula 65, Central Gwinnett 48
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula defeated Central Gwinnett 65-48 in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Lazaria Spearman had 23 points for the victors, while Mekera Standridge scored 14 and Danyelle Palmore scored 13. The Falcons are 8-7 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Winder-Barrow 45, Lanier 36
SUGAR HILL — Winder-Barrow handed Lanier a 45-36 loss Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns were led by Riley Bryan (10 points), Ajanae Jones (eight points) and Karina Lopez (seven points).
GAC 48, Cedar Grove 47
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 2 in AAA, edged Cedar Grove 48-47 for a 5-AAA win Tuesday.
Kaleigh Addie (16 points), Jaci Bolden (12 points) and Trinity Thomas (10 points) scored in double figures for the Spartans (8-4, 4-0), who made 16 of 19 free throws.
