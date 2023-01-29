PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright and the Wesleyan girls basketball team, ranked third in Class AAA, won its annual showdown with Buford, No. 2 in AAAAAAA, 72-58 on Saturday.
Chit-Chat Wright led the Wolves (17-3) with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Eva Garabadian (17 points) and Johanna Potter (15 points) also made big contributions.
Buford (19-2) was led by Ava Grace Watson (19 points), Izzy Rettiger (12 points), Taylor Romano (10 points) and Betty Nguyen (eight points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanier 43, Jackson County 39
JEFFERSON — Lanier pulled out a 43-39 victory over Jackson County on Saturday behind 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals from Ajanae Jones.
Asja Howell (10 points, three rebounds), Jordan Johnson (nine points, two rebounds, two steals) and Harmony Williams (four points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two steals) also stood out for Lanier (13-8, 5-3 Region 8-AAAAAA).
GAC 52, North Cobb Christian 48
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian beat North Cobb Christian 52-48 on Saturday.
Asia Johnson (14 points, six rebounds, five assists), Trinity Thomas (14 points, three rebounds, two assists), Elizabeth Luick (14 points, four rebounds) and Myla Benton (10 pionts, six rebounds, three assists) led the Spartans.
Hebron 79, SW DeKalb 42
DACULA — Hebron Christian, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, cruised to a 79-42 win over Southwest DeKalb on Saturday.
Jakerra Butler (21 points, 13 rebounds, five steals), Amiya Porter (21 points, seven assists, four rebounds) and Aubrey Beckham (17 points, seven assists) powered the Lions (21-0) on offense, while Nicky Daniel (seven points, five rebounds) and Aniya Moodie (11 points, three steals) also played well.
