Fnlc8dTXgAYp5FF.jpeg
Special Photo

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright and the Wesleyan girls basketball team, ranked third in Class AAA, won its annual showdown with Buford, No. 2 in AAAAAAA, 72-58 on Saturday.

Chit-Chat Wright led the Wolves (17-3) with 27 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Eva Garabadian (17 points) and Johanna Potter (15 points) also made big contributions.

