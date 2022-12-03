Chit-Chat_Wright.JPG

Chit-Chat Wright, Wesleyan

NORCROSS — Wesleyan’s girls basketball team put four scorers in double figures Friday in a 59-56 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.

Chit-Chat Wright (13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals), Johanna Potter (10 points, three rebounds), Eva Garabadian (10 points, six rebounds) and Shayla Bahr (10 points, three rebounds) led the Wolves.

Recommended for you