NORCROSS — Wesleyan’s girls basketball team put four scorers in double figures Friday in a 59-56 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
Chit-Chat Wright (13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals), Johanna Potter (10 points, three rebounds), Eva Garabadian (10 points, six rebounds) and Shayla Bahr (10 points, three rebounds) led the Wolves.
GAC was led by Myla Benton’s 23 points, and Elizabeth Luick’s 17 points on five 3-pointers. Asia Johnson had eight points for the Spartans, while Trinity Thomas had six points and led the GAC defense.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 86, Meadowcreek 51
DACULA — Dacula routed Meadowcreek 86-51 on Friday.
Emily Digby (17 points), Mekera Standridge (12 points, five assists), Jaliyah Benefield (13 points), Danah Nembhard (12 points, six rebounds), Sanai Cyrus (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Tianna Rabsatt were Dacula’s top performers.
North Gwinnett 47, West Forsyth 40
CUMMING — Caroline Beavin had 16 points in North Gwinnett’s 47-40 win over West Forsyth on Friday.
Audrey Loudermilk added nine points in the victory.
Peachtree Ridge 50, Lambert 30
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Lambert 50-38 on Friday.
Archer 97, Mountain View 25
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer coasted to a 97-25 win over Mountain View on Friday.
Central Gwinnett 63, Discovery 20
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett posted a 63-20 win over Discovery on Friday.
River Ridge 70, Brookwood 59
WOODSTOCK — Class AAAAAAA No. 1 Brookwood fell 70-59 to AAAAAA No. 1 River Ridge on Friday.
The Broncos were led by Diana Collins (21 points, eight rebounds) and Jade Weathersby (16 points, eight rebounds, four blocks).
Duluth 63, McNair 17
DULUTH — Duluth routed McNair 63-17 on Friday.
Lanier 58, Franklin County 25
SUGAR HILL — Nalani Gainey had 21 points and nine steals Friday, powering Lanier to a 58-25 win over Franklin County.
Ajanae Jones (nine points, six assists, three steals), Damilare Falade (nine points, three steals), Gamyzhae Williams (four points, six rebounds, three steals), Harmony Williams (four points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals) also played well for Lanier (5-2).
Hebron 71, Decatur 32
DECATUR — Hebron Christian improved to 6-0 with a 71-32 rout of Decatur on Friday.
Jakerra Butler (17 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Aubrey Beckham (14 points, seven steals, five assists, four rebounds) scored in double figures for the Lions. Amiya Porter (six points, five steals, three assists), Camryn Register (six points, two steals, two assists), Trinity Butler (eight points, four rebounds, three steals) and Mia James (nine points, six steals, four rebounds, four assists) also contributed in the win.
Providence 29, Berkmar 13
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated Berkmar 29-13 Friday, evening its season record at 3-3.
Caroline Beckner and Gracie Thomas scored six points each for the Storm.
