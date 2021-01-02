MARIETTA — Wesleyan’s girls basketball team improved to 4-1 with a 57-48 win over Grayson in the We Got Game Classic on Saturday.
Alyssa Phillip led the victory with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Sade Ojanuga had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Eva Garabadian (12 points, five rebounds) and Chit Chat Wright (five points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) also stood out for the Wolves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 71, Alpharetta 51
ALPHARETTA — Brookwood coasted to a 71-51 victory over Alpharetta on Saturday.
Diana Collins led five double-figure scorers with 19 points along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tori Delk (13 points), Ciera Hall (12 points, six rebounds, four assists), Madison Boadu (12 points), Nekaya Williams (10 points) and Kate Phelan (11 rebounds) also played well for the Broncos.
Parkview 57, Griffin 47
MABLETON — Parkview opened 2021 with a 57-47 win over Griffin in the She Got Game Classic on Saturday.
Sussy Ngulefac (18 points) and Joze Baker (16 points) led the way for the Panthers.
GAC 77, East Coweta 53
MABLETON — Kaleigh Addie had 24 points and Jaci Bolden scored 22 Saturday in a 77-53 win over East Coweta in the She Got Game Classic.
The Spartans also got 15 points from Laurren Randolph.
