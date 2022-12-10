NORCROSS — Trinity Thomas and Elizabeth Luick each tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven Friday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team beat North Springs 70-22.
Thomas scored a game-high 25 points, and Luick had 21 points. Myla Benton (14 points) and Asia Johnson (10 points) also played well for the Spartans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 49, Jefferson 25
HOSCHTON — Bella Ragone had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists Friday in Mill Creek’s 49-25 win over Jefferson.
Caroline Cadena (five assists, five steals), Sammi Spees (seven points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Kayla Harper (nine points, 12 rebounds) also played well for the Hawks.
Archer 79, Dacula 55
DACULA — No. 1 Archer pulled away in the second half for a 79-55 win over Dacula on Friday.
The score was tied 40-40 at halftime before the Tigers opened up a lead.
Courtney Nesbitt had 23 points, five assists, five steals and four blocks for the Tigers, while Sanaa Harris (12 points, eight rebounds), Taniya McGowan (10 points, four assists) and Mearah Whitehead (10 points, eight rebounds, four assists) also scored in double figures.
Dacula (8-1) was led by 24 points from Jaliyah Benefield, and 13 points and five assists from Mekera Standridge.
Parkview 55, Meadowcreek 43
NORCROSS — Parkview claimed a 55-43 victory over Meadowcreek on Friday.
The Panthers were led by Corrin Sevier (14 points, five assists, three steals), Jaden Cooper (15 points, three assists) and Rebecca Matthews (eight points).
North Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 12
LILBURN — North Gwinnett opened 7-AAAAAAA play with a 69-12 win over Berkmar on Friday.
Ava Watson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and both Danyale Austin and Weslee Istone-Haupt added nine points.
Norcross 70, Duluth 30
DULUTH — Jania Akins’ 25 points helped Norcross to a 70-30 victory over Duluth on Friday.
The Blue Devils (5-0) also got 12 points from Kayla Lindsey and 10 points from Markiesa Lancaster.
Central Gwinnett 57, Carver 41
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett improved to 9-0 with a 57-41 win over Carver-Atlanta on Friday.
Peachtree Ridge 49, Discovery 9
LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Discovery 49-9 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Hebron 83, Columbus 18
COLUMBUS — Five Hebron Christian scorers reached double figures Friday in an 83-18 rout of Columbus.
The Lions’ top performers were Jakerra Butler (17 points, eight rebounds, four steals), Aubrey Beckham (15 points, seven assists, four steals), Amiya Porter (11 points, three rebounds), Camryn Register (12 points, three steals), Mia James (13 points, four steals, three assists, three rebounds) and Nicky Daniel (eight points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals).
White County 59, Wesleyan 51
CLEVELAND — Wesleyan fell 59-51 to White County on Friday.
Chit-Chat Wright led the Wolves with 16 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Johanna Potter added 13 points and eight rebounds.
