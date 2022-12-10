Trinity_Thomas.JPG

Trinity Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian

NORCROSS — Trinity Thomas and Elizabeth Luick each tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven Friday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team beat North Springs 70-22.

Thomas scored a game-high 25 points, and Luick had 21 points. Myla Benton (14 points) and Asia Johnson (10 points) also played well for the Spartans.

