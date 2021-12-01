MARIETTA — Grayson pulled out a 73-67 overtime victory over defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta on Tuesday, giving head coach Tim Slater his 100th career victory.
Catherine Alben (20 points) and Tatum Brown led the way for the Rams.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 47, Collins Hill 38
LAWRENCEVILLE — Taylor Watkins’ 20 points helped Discovery to a 47-38 victory over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
The Titans (5-2) also got 10 points from Kahmill Lee and seven points each from Kaylon Jackson and Jalani Johnson.
Mill Creek 48, Lambert 39
SUWANEE — Bree Orellana had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists Tuesday, powering Mill Creek to a 48-39 victory over Lambert.
Andreonia Doe had 11 points and seven rebounds, Kayla Harper had four points and eight rebounds and Carolina Cadena added six points and four rebounds in the victory.
North Gwinnett 53, Gainesville 49
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Gainesville 53-49 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs were led by Jada Monroe (16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals), Ava Watson (15 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists), Rocio Pascual (nine points, six rebounds) and Neva Drane (eight points, four rebounds, two assists).
Mountain View defeats Forsyth Central
CUMMING — Mountain View defeated Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
The Bears (4-2) were led by Ali Drake (12 points), Jenysis Criss (nine points) and Sydni Arnold (seven points).
Rockdale 44, Brookwood 43
CONYERS — Rockdale County edged Brookwood 44-43 Tuesday.
The Broncos (5-2) were led by Tori Delk (10 points), Diana Collins (eight points), NeKaya Williams (eight points) and Kate Phelan (seven points).
Buford 80, Parkview 33
BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson’s 24 points helped Buford to an 80-33 victory over Parkview on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-1) also got 10 points each from Tamori Plantin and Mackenzie Pickens.
Parkview was led by Jade Weathersby’s 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kennedi Benton added eight points for the Panthers.
Denmark 50, Lanier 41
ALPHARETTA — Lanier fell 50-41 at Denmark on Tuesday.
The Longhorns got 16 points, two rebounds and a steal from Ajanae Jones, 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal from Gamyzhae Williams and six points, three rebounds and two steals from Karina Lopez.
Lyndon Academy 60, Sugar Hill 38
HOLLY SPRINGS — Sugar Hill Christian fell 60-38 at Lyndon Academy on Tuesday.
Faith Wasden (20 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Claire Ferron (10 points, seven rebounds) and Elly Grace Wasden (four points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) led the way for Sugar Hill (5-2). Lyndon Academy is 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.