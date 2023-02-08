BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 78-44 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA, and senior Taylor Romano hit a major milestone.
Romano scored 10 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
The sixth-ranked Wolves (22-3, 10-0) also got 21 points from Lydia Ledford and 20 points from Ava Grace Watson, while Izzy Retiger added 10 points.
Dacula (17-8, 4-6) was led by Mekera Standridge (17 points, five assists), Jaliyah Benefield (12 points), Danah Nembhard (eight points) and Asia Bryant (six points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central 69, Mountain View 42
LAWRENCEVILLE — Sierra Driessen reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career Tuesday in Central Gwinnett’s 69-42 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Black Knights improve to 20-5 on the season.
Mountain View got 14 points from Nina Solomon and eight points each from Taylor Clark and Alicia Kimemia.
Parkview 39, Newton 29
COVINGTON — Parkview defeated Newton 39-29 Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Corrin Sevier led the Panthers with 12 points and two assists, while Aziza Smith (seven points, four rebounds) and Kennedi Benton (eight points, two steals) also made key contributions.
Collins Hill 62, Mill Creek 56
HOSCHTON — Kaleigh Heywood scored 22 points Tuesday in Collins Hill’s 62-56 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Eagles also got 15 points from Gabby Pass, 13 points from Paris Fillingame and nine points from Tamarah Thomas.
Mill Creek was led by Kayla Harper’s 23 points. Bella Ragone had 13 points and Kendall Wilson scored 11.
Habersham 53, Lanier 24
MOUNT AIRY — Lanier fell 53-24 to Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA.
The Longhorns are 14-10 overall and 6-5 in the region.
GAC 47, Northview 23
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 47-23 win over Northview on Tuesday.
Trinity Thomas (17 points, nine rebounds, three steals), Myla Benton (14 points, eight rebounds) and Asia Johnson (14 points, seven rebounds, five steals) stood out for the Spartans.
Hebron 88, Franklin County 34
DACULA — Amiya Porter had 21 points, four assists and four steals Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 88-34 win over Franklin County in 8-AAA.
The No. 1-ranked Lions’ (24-0) other top performers were Jakerra Butler (11 points, eight rebounds), Aubrey Beckham (10 points, eight assists, four steals), Nicky Daniel (eight points, four rebounds), Camryn Register (14 points, seven steals), Alanna Beckham (eight points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Kayla Lane (five points, four rebounds).
Wesleyan 58, Pickens 46
JASPER — No. 3-ranked Wesleyan defeated Pickens 58-46 Tuesday in 7-AAA.
Chit-Chat Wright (15 points, six assists, four rebounds, four steals), Johanna Potter (15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals), Eva Garabadian (12 points, two rebounds) and Londyn Walker (nine points, four rebounds) stood out for the Wolves.
