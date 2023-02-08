imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-tJAjbD66cHmSfn.jpg

Buford's Taylor Romano, left, and Central Gwinnett's Sierra Driessen, right

BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 78-44 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA, and senior Taylor Romano hit a major milestone.

Romano scored 10 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.

