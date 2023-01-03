Taylor_Romano.JPG

Taylor Romano, Buford

BUFORD — Taylor Romano racked up 30 points Tuesday night as Buford’s girls basketball team routed Carver-Columbus 82-62.

The Wolves (11-0) also got 14 points from Corin Killian, 12 points from Betty Nguyen, nine points from Ava Grace Watson and eight points from Lydia Ledford.

