Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 11:30 pm
Taylor Romano, Buford
BUFORD — Taylor Romano racked up 30 points Tuesday night as Buford’s girls basketball team routed Carver-Columbus 82-62.
The Wolves (11-0) also got 14 points from Corin Killian, 12 points from Betty Nguyen, nine points from Ava Grace Watson and eight points from Lydia Ledford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 53, Duluth 41
SUWANEE — Ava Watson’s game-high 23 points helped North Gwinnett past Duluth 53-41 in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Jada Monroe scored 11 for the Bulldogs, and Mallory Brix took a key charge on defense.
Lambert 70, Mountain View 28
SUWANEE — Mountain View lost 70-28 to Lambert on Tuesday.
Jenysis Criss and Taylor Clark scored eight points each for the Bears.
North Forsyth 67, Lanier 45
CUMMING — Lanier fell 67-45 to North Forsyth in its 8-AAAAAA opener Tuesday.
Nalani Gainey (13 points, four steals), Gamyzhae Williams (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Asja Howell (nine points, nine rebounds) played well for the Longhorns.
GAC 57, Centennial 39
NORCROSS — Trinity Thomas scored 22 points, and Asia Johnson scored 18 Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 57-39 win over Centennial in 6-AAAAA.
Myla Benton added 14 points for the Spartans.
