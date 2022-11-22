FiNVSydWYAg0MPK.jpeg

JEFFERSON — Buford’s girls basketball team routed Tallulah Falls 91-58 Tuesday in the championship game of the Jackson EMC Classic.

Taylor Romano led four double-figure scorers with 29 points, and the Wolves also got 14 points from Ava Grace Watson, 13 points from Betty Nguyen and 13 points from Lydia Ledford.