JEFFERSON — Buford’s girls basketball team routed Tallulah Falls 91-58 Tuesday in the championship game of the Jackson EMC Classic.
Taylor Romano led four double-figure scorers with 29 points, and the Wolves also got 14 points from Ava Grace Watson, 13 points from Betty Nguyen and 13 points from Lydia Ledford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 72, Northview 12
DACULA — Dacula capped its Dacula Tip-Off Classic with a 72-12 win over Northview on Tuesday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Tianna Rabsatt had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Danah Nembhard nearly added a second double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Mekera Standridge scored nine, Jaliyah Benefield had eight points and Sanai Cyrus had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Asia Bryant and Kyla Person scored six each.
Standridge, Benefield and Nembhard made the all-tournament team, and Rabsatt was honorable mention.
Brookwood 61, Loganville 32
DACULA — Brookwood rolled to a 61-32 win over Loganville in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Diana Collins led the Broncos with 20 points and five steals, and Kennedy Daniels had 10 points. Justyce McCoy scored nine in the win, and Danielle Osho had eight points and three blocks.
Collins and Osho were both named to the all-tournament team.
Collins Hill 60, Decatur 37
LILBURN — Collins Hill closed the Parkview Tip-Off Classic with a 60-37 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
The Eagles had three double-figure scorers — Tamia Dawkins (15 points), Gabby Pass (14 points) and Kaleigh Heywood (14 points).
Central Gwinnett 55, Cardinal Newman (Fla.) 50
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coco Rudolph had 15 points Tuesday in Central Gwinnett’s 55-50 win over Cardinal Newman (Fla.).
Pope 65, Mountain View 31
DACULA — Mountain View fell 65-31 to Pope in Tuesday’s Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Jenysis Criss had 16 points and earned all-tournament honors for the Bears.
Lanier 71, Berkmar 15
DACULA — Lanier cruised past Berkmar 71-15 Tuesday in the Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Nalani Gainey powered the Longhorns with 20 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Jordan Johnson had 13 points, three steals and two assists. Emely Ho (seven points, five steals, two rebounds), Mayzie Nelson (seven points), Ajanae Jones (six points, five steals, three rebounds, three assists), Damilare Falade (six points, five steals) and Gamyzhae Williams (seven points, six assists, five steals) also contributed in the win.
