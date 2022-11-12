STOCKBRIDGE — Tatum Brown scored 25 points Saturday as Grayson topped Banneker 74-37 in the season opener.
Samara Saunders had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while Jyahni Smith and Jayla Bennett scored 11 each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 63, East Jackson 28
SNELLVILLE — Danielle Osho had 26 points and 12 rebounds Saturday as Brookwood opened the season with a 63-28 rout of East Jackson.
The Broncos also got good play from Jade Weathersby (nine points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals), Zayjah Knight (13 points), Justyce McCoy (eight points) and Kennedy Daniels (seven points, four assists).
Norcross 56, St. Francis 55
JOHNS CREEK — Norcross opened defense of its state championship with a 56-55 win over St. Francis on Saturday.
Jania Akins (13 points), Kayla Lindsey (12 points) and Markiesa Lancaster (12 points) led the Blue Devils in scoring.
King’s Ridge 56, Mountain View 50
JOHNS CREEK — Mountain View fell 56-50 to King’s Ridge on Saturday.
Jenysis Criss led the Bears with 16 points, Kendal Henderson and Taylor Clark scored nine points each and Alicia Kimemia had eight points.
Lanier 33, Eagle’s Landing 31
JOHNS CREEK — Lanier edged Eagle’s Landing 33-31 on Saturday.
Nalani Gainey had a team-high 12 points along with five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Ajanae Jones had nine points, three rebounds and two steals and Asja Howell had six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Hebron 56, White County 35
WINDER — Hebron Christian kicked off its season with a 56-35 win over White County on Saturday.
The Lions were led by Jakerra Butler (13 points, 11 rebounds), Amiya Porter (13 points), Mia James (seven points, seven steals, four assists, four rebounds) and Aubrey Beckham (13 points, three steals, three assists).
Scenes from Mountain View and Norcross football in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Nov. 12, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Mountain View at Norcross Football, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, First Round
