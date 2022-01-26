LAWRENCEVILLE — Taniya McGowan topped 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her career Tuesday night in ninth-ranked Archer’s 82-23 win over Meadowcreek in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
The junior finished with 17 points, six steals, four assists and four rebounds as the Tigers improved to 14-5 overall and 6-1 in the region.
Mia Walker led Archer with 19 points, Palice Zimmerman had 12 points and three steals, Kennedy Coleman had seven points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals and Kyndall Collins had six points and 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 65, Mountain View 42
SUWANEE — Collins Hill posted a 65-42 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Tiffany Barnes led the Eagles with 22 points, Paris Fillingame had 16 points and Gabby Pass scored 13.
Ali Drake led Mountain View with 10 points, and Callie Shrope scored nine.
Norcross 66, Berkmar 17
NORCROSS — No. 4-ranked Norcross cruised to a 66-17 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Blue Devils were led by Jania Akins (19 points, six steals, four rebounds, two blocks) and Zaria Hurston (11 points, six steals, two rebounds).
North Gwinnett 48, Mill Creek 42
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett topped Mill Creek 48-42 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Buford 60, Dacula 56
BUFORD — Tatum Ozment’s 17 points led three double-figure scorers Tuesday in third-ranked Buford’s 60-56 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAA.
Tamori Plantin had 14 points and Jayla Gudz scored 13 for the Wolves (17-3).
Lazaria Spearman led Dacula with 20 points, Mekera Standridge had 14 points and Tianna Rabsatt scored 10.
Habersham 34, Lanier 28
SUGAR HILL — Lanier fell 34-28 to Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Riley Bryan (11 points) and Gamyzhae Williams (eight points) led the Longhorns.
Sugar Hill 49, Victory Baptist 23
SUGAR HILL — Faith Wasden had 30 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds Tuesday in Sugar Hill Christian’s 49-23 win over Victory Baptist.
The Stallions (18-4) also got solid play from Elly Grace Wasden (10 points, six rebounds, four steals, three blocks, two assists), Emily Laughlin (three points, seven rebounds, two assists), Claire Ferron (two points, four rebounds, four steals) and Peyton Bergquist (two points, four steals, three assists).
