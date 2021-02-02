COVINGTON — Sussy Ngulefac and Nadya McCown combined for 50 points Tuesday in Parkview’s 72-67 win over Newton in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
Ngulefac had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and McCown had 23 points and six assists. The Panthers also got contributions from Joze Baker (nine points, six assists) and Cassie Mesh (nine points, six rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 60, South Gwinnett 33
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised to a 60-33 victory over rival South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Diana Collins led the Broncos with 18 points, Madison Boadu had 11 points and five rebounds and Ciera Hall scored 11. Kate Phelan (eight points, 11 rebounds) and Amya Durham (eight points, five rebounds) also played well in the win.
Collins Hill 73, North Gwinnett 28
SUWANEE — Sacha Washington scored 21 points and Eden Sample scored 15 Tuesday in Collins Hill’s 73-28 win over North Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA.
Kyra Jefferson and Paris Fillingame added nine points each for the Eagles.
Marisa Miller led North with nine points.
Discovery 86, Berkmar 15
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery rolled to an 86-15 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Titans are now 11-8 overall and 6-4 in the region.
Habersham 41, Dacula 36
MOUNT AIRY — Dacula dropped an 8-AAAAAA game 41-36 at Habersham Central on Tuesday.
Lazaria Spearman led the Falcons with 20 points and Mekera Standridge scored eight.
Holy Innocents’ 52, Wesleyan 39
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 52-39 to Holy Innocents’ in a matchup of girls basketball powers on Tuesday.
Alyssa Phillip (11 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks), Eva Garabadian (10 points, five rebounds), Chit Chat Wright (nine points, three assists, three steals) and Imani Washington (four points, five rebounds) led the way for the Wolves.
Fideles 28, Sugar Hill 21
CUMMING — Sugar Hill Christian fell 28-21 at Fideles Christian on Tuesday despite 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Faith Wasden.
Elly Grace Wasden (seven points, six rebounds) and Claire Ferron (two points, 20 rebounds) also chipped in for the Stallions (11-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.