RIVERDALE — Central Gwinnett’s girls basketball team rolled to a 66-32 victory over Riverdale on Saturday.
Sierra Driessen (25 points) and Joy Harris (21 points) had big scoring games for the Black Knights (6-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 64, Meadowcreek 33
LILBURN — Jade Weathersby had 21 points and 17 rebounds Saturday in Parkview’s 64-33 win over Meadowcreek.
The Panthers also got 17 points from Jaden Cooper and 10 points from Nia Blanchard.
Dunwoody 50, Mountain View 38
DUNWOODY — Mountain View came up short in a 50-38 loss at Dunwoody on Saturday.
Sydni Arnold (14 points) and Ali Drake (13 points) led the Bears.
Mount Paran 49, Archer 38
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, fell 49-38 to A Private No. 2 Mount Paran in Saturday’s Sandy’s Spiel Showcase at Archer.
Taniya McGowan (14 points, six rebounds, four steals, two blocked shots) and Meme Whitehead (nine points, four steals) led the way for the Tigers.
Hebron 78, Woodland 31
DACULA — Hebron Christian stayed unbeaten with a 78-31 rout of Woodland-Stockbridge on Saturday.
Jessie Parish fueled the win with 24 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot, and Nickyia Daniel had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Hebron (6-0) also got nine points and three assists from Gabi Lowe and six points, six assists, five steals, four rebounds and one block from Aubrey Beckham.
