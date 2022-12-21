LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated Mill Creek 67-49 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Samara Saunders had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Tatum Brown had 21 points and six assists to lead the win. Jyahni Smith added 14 points and six steals.
Bella Ragone had 24 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals for Mill Creek, while Sammi Spees had eight points and two rebounds and Kendall Wilson had six points and five rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 72, Rockdale 59
CARROLLTON — Archer, ranked first in AAAAAAA, posted a big 72-59 win over Rockdale County, No. 4 in AAAAAA, on Tuesday.
Buford 72, East Forsyth 42
BUFORD — No. 4-ranked Buford rolled to a 73-42 rout of East Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Wolves (9-0), who led 69-33 after three quarters before resting the starters, got 17 points from Lydia Ledford and 12 points each from Ava Grace Watson and Betty Nguyen.
Buford is 9-0 on the season.
Collins Hill 62, New Faith Christian 40
DAHLONEGA — Collins Hill topped New Faith Christian 62-40 Tuesday in the Kelly King Classic.
Gabby Pass led the Eagles with 18 points, and Paris Fillingame scored 11. Destini Pitt (eight points), Takaria Lanier (seven points) and Kaleigh Heywood (seven points) also contributed in the win.
East Jackson 69, Mountain View 54
COMMERCE — Mountain View fell 69-54 to East Jackson on Tuesday despite 19 points from Jenysis Criss.
Hebron 68, Livingston (Tenn.) 51
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Hebron Christian, No. 1 in AAA, had four double-figure scorers, led by 24 points from Jakerra Butler, in a 68-51 win over Livingston (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
Butler also had 12 rebounds and two blocks, and teammates Aubrey Beckham (14 points, six assists, three blocks), Mia James (four points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals), Amiya Porter (13 points, two steals) and Camryn Register (13 points, three steals) also played well.
Hebron is now 10-0 on the season.
