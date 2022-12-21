Samara_Saunders.JPG

Samara Saunders, Grayson

LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated Mill Creek 67-49 in girls basketball on Tuesday.

Samara Saunders had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Tatum Brown had 21 points and six assists to lead the win. Jyahni Smith added 14 points and six steals.

