ATLANTA — Providence Christian’s girls basketball team pulled away in the third quarter Wednesday for a 49-26 win over Atlanta International.
The Storm outscored the hosts 19-6 in the third quarter after a big second quarter from Madelyn Levy, who had 12 of her game-high 14 points in the period. She was backed up by 11 points from Seraiah Chadwick and 10 points from Maymie deMayo.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 68, Rabun Gap 16
BUFORD — Thirteen players scored Wednesday in Buford’s 68-16 victory over Rabun Gap.
Sara Viti and Andie Blake had nine points each for the Wolves, and Kirby Wallis scored eight.
Hebron 79, Hillgrove 53
DACULA — Nicole Azar scored 24 points Wednesday in Hebron Christian’s 79-53 victory over Hillgrove.
The Lions (9-2) also got a big night from Malia Fisher, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds, as well as good games from Jessie Parish (10 points, six rebounds, four steals), Carly Heidger (10 points, five rebounds, four steals), Malia Melton (seven points, two steals), Amiya Porter (four points, three assists, two steals) and Carly Fahey (three points, four assists, four steals).
