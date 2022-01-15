SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge took over first place in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball Friday night with a 72-64 overtime victory over rival Collins Hill.
The Lions (12-5, 4-0 region) outscored Collins Hill (2-1 in region) 12-4 in the extra period.
Aaliyah Hunt had 22 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists in the win, and Kennedy Harp had 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Anna Smith contributed 12 points, four rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Nia Anderson chipped in 10 points, seven assists and two steals.
Peachtree Ridge’s Alex Smith made two key free throws in overtime, Kalyce Williams had two points and five rebounds and Jaelyn Cardenas played well defensively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 40, Mill Creek 38
HOSCHTON — Mountain View edged Mill Creek 40-38 in overtime Friday for an 8-AAAAAAA win.
Ali Drake (11 points), Sydni Arnold (10 points) and Hayda Toro (seven points) led the Bears (9-10, 1-3) in scoring, while Kayla Jones had a great night defensively.
Mill Creek falls to 4-13 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Norcross 51, Archer 42
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross’ girls basketball team, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, posted a big Region 7-AAAAAAA win Friday night, defeating Archer 51-42.
Norcross improves to 13-2 overall and 7-0 in the region.
Archer (11-5, 4-2) was led by Mearah Whitehead (10 points, six rebounds), A Bryant (eight points, four rebounds), C Nesbitt (eight points, five rebounds) and Taniya McGowan (eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks).
Parkview 48, South Gwinnett 38
SNELLVILLE — Parkview picked up a 4-AAAAAAA victory Friday night, defeating South Gwinnett 48-38.
Jade Weathersby had 21 points and eight rebounds in the win, and Jaden Cooper scored 14. Kennedi Burton had four assists, and Alisha Woods grabbed seven rebounds.
Discovery 41, Dunwoody 32
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Dunwoody 41-32 Friday, improving to 5-2 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Lanier 48, Shiloh 44
SNELLVILLE — Lanier topped Shiloh 48-44 Friday in 8-AAAAAA play.
Karina Lopez (14 points, six rebounds, three steals) and Ajanae Jones (13 points, three rebounds) scored in double figures for the Longhorns. Riley Bryan had nine points and two steals in the win, while Gamyzhae Williams added seven points and two rebounds.
Buford 74, Central Gwinnett 17
BUFORD — Buford coasted past Central Gwinnett for a 74-17 victory Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
Ava Grace Watson led the fourth-ranked Wolves (12-3) with 10 points.
Habersham 47, Dacula 34
MOUNT AIRY — Dacula fell 47-34 to Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Jaliyah Benefield scored 17 points to lead the Falcons (8-8, 1-3), and Tianna Rasbatt had six points and 10 rebounds.
GAC 51, Westminster 40
ATLANTA — Kaleigh Addie’s 24 points helped second-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian to a 51-40 victory over Westminster in 5-AAA on Friday.
The Spartans (9-4) also got 12 points from Jaci Bolden and eight points from Myla Benton.
New Faith 47, Providence 34
LILBURN — Despite a big game from Maymie deMayo, Providence Christian fell 47-34 to New Faith Christian on Friday.
deMayo led the Storm with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Sugar Hill 52, The King’s Academy 24
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill pulled away in the second half for a 52-24 win over The King’s Academy on Friday.
The Stallions (14-4), leading just 22-16 at halftime, outscored the visitors 20-4 in the third quarter for a 42-20 lead after three quarters.
Faith Wasden led the victory with 28 points, eight steals, five assists and four rebounds. She made four 3-pointers. Elly Grace Wasden had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Peyton Bergquist had six points and two steals, Claire Ferron had four points and five rebounds, Lauren Clark had seven rebounds and three steals and Katie Jones had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.