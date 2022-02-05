SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games and locked up the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament with a 65-50 victory over Collins Hill on Friday.
Aaliyah Hunt powered the victory with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Anna Smith scored 14 despite battling foul trouble. Kennedy Harp and Nia Anderson led the way defensively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 71, Dunwoody 26
DUNWOODY — No. 8 Archer coasted to a 71-26 win over Dunwoody in a 7-AAAAAAA game Friday.
The Tigers (17-5, 9-2) shot 30 of 64 from the field and racked up 18 steals.
Mill Creek 44, Mountain View 37
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek posted a 44-37 win at Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Bree Orellana had 14 points and six assists for the Hawks, who also got 11 points, three steals and three assists from Lauren Dobbs. Mairin Halama grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Sydni Arnold (11 points) and Hayda Toro (10 points) led the scoring for Mountain View.
Dacula 41, Habersham 33
DACULA — Lazaria Spearman had 19 points on Senior Night as Dacula defeated Habersham Central 41-33 Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
Mekera Standridge had eight points and six assists for the Falcons (14-9, 6-4), while Tiana Rabsatt grabbed seven rebounds.
Buford 50, Central Gwinnett 38
LAWRENCEVILLE — Third-ranked Buford topped Central Gwinnett 50-38 in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
The Wolves (19-3) were led by 14 points from Taylor Romano and 13 points from Tatum Ozment.
Lanier 42, Shiloh 6
SUGAR HILL — Gamyzhae Williams’ 17 points helped Lanier to a 42-6 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Riley Bryan added seven points in the win.
Sugar Hill 35, Mountain Area 24
SUGAR HILL — Another great defensive effort keyed Sugar Hill Christian’s 35-24 win over Mountain Area Christian on Friday.
The Stallions (21-4) were led by Elly Grace Wasden’s 10 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. Savannah Smith (nine points, three rebounds), Lauren Clark (eight points, seven rebounds, five steals, two assists), Claire Ferron (six points, four rebounds), Katie Jones (two points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists), Savannah Smith (four points, two rebounds, three steals) and Emily Laughlin (three points, four steals, three assists) also contributed in the win.
